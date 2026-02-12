Frontend Developer (Typescript and React)
About this role
Are you a passionate frontend developer ready to embark on an exciting new adventure?
Do you have a strong background in React Typescript and UI/UX?
If so, we want you to be part of this groundbreaking journey! Our client is a revolutionary company in the domain of remote hiring, and they're looking for their first ever frontend developer! This isn't just another job; it's a chance to grow, innovate, and make a real impact. If you’re looking for a place where you can truly contribute and get creative and bring your ideas to life, then this is the opportunity you've been waiting for. Apply today!
You will be the first frontend developer, which makes you the go-to person in everything related to the FE and the design of the platform.
Your responsiblities will include:
- Maintain and improve the existing React-based platform;
- Develop new features and functionalities for the platform, including AI-integrations;
- Ensure the platform is scalable, reliable, and secure;
- Write and maintain technical documentation for the platform;
- Continuously improve the platform's user experience;
- Taking an active part in decision making related to the platform's improvement.
- Working on the UX of the platform.
Requirements
- 3-8 years of work experience in software development, preferably in a startup/scale-up environment or at a product company;
- Experience working in a Dutch environment;
- Strong knowledge and experience of React and TypeScript;
- Strong knowledge and experience with UI/UX and design systems;
- Testing experience, including familiarity with testing frameworks and methodologies.
Salary
A great FE developer full-time permanent role, hybrid work is possible (with 2 days of working in the office in Amsterdam). The salary for this position will range between 65-75K EUR per year, depending on your education and seniority. On top of that there will be an annual bonus of up to 10%.
