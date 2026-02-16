Automate the Future of Financial Compliance! Help build the digital backbone of an international financial organization at its European HQ in Amsterdam. As a Senior Appian Developer, you will lead the development of critical applications for credit management and regulatory compliance. You will translate complex financial challenges into streamlined, automated processes on the Appian platform. With your expertise in API integrations and data modeling, you will ensure a secure, high-performance environment that directly contributes to operational efficiency and the reduction of manual workloads.

In this role, you are responsible for the end-to-end lifecycle management of Appian applications within the IT & Ops division. You will design and build complex process models and Sail UI interfaces closely integrated with core banking systems and external APIs. You will work closely with stakeholders to translate functional requirements into robust technical architectures. Additionally, you will uphold the highest standards in security and governance, essential for applications subject to strict financial supervision (such as AML and KYC).