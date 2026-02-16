Senior Appian Developer
About this role
Automate the Future of Financial Compliance! Help build the digital backbone of an international financial organization at its European HQ in Amsterdam. As a Senior Appian Developer, you will lead the development of critical applications for credit management and regulatory compliance. You will translate complex financial challenges into streamlined, automated processes on the Appian platform. With your expertise in API integrations and data modeling, you will ensure a secure, high-performance environment that directly contributes to operational efficiency and the reduction of manual workloads.
In this role, you are responsible for the end-to-end lifecycle management of Appian applications within the IT & Ops division. You will design and build complex process models and Sail UI interfaces closely integrated with core banking systems and external APIs. You will work closely with stakeholders to translate functional requirements into robust technical architectures. Additionally, you will uphold the highest standards in security and governance, essential for applications subject to strict financial supervision (such as AML and KYC).
- Develop and maintain Appian solutions for complex financial workflows (lending, compliance).
- Lead the full lifecycle: from requirements gathering and application design to production release.
- Implement secure integrations with core banking systems, CRM platforms, and authentication APIs.
- Optimize application performance and monitor adherence to enterprise architecture standards.
- Actively contribute to the Agile/Scrum team and improve CI/CD pipelines.
Requirements
- Minimum of 5 years of hands-on experience with Appian development (Sail UI, Process Models, Record Types).
- Deep understanding of application architecture and API-based integrations (REST).
- Solid understanding of financial processes such as account management, payments, or lending.
- Strong SQL skills and experience with conceptual and logical data modeling.
- Experience with Agile methodologies (Scrum/Kanban) and professional documentation.
- Excellent command of the English language (Dutch is a plus).
- Appian certifications (Associate/Senior Developer) are highly preferred.
- Experience with CI/CD tools (e.g., Jenkins) and programming languages like Java or C# is a plus.
Salary
A challenging full time position at the European HQ of an international financial institution in Amsterdam (hybrid working is possible). Salary for this position is between €80,000 - 90,000 gross per year, and there's an attractive package of secondary benefits.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.