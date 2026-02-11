Network Engineer
About this role
We are looking for a experienced Network Engineer for an amazing trading company in Amsterdam! You will be part of a team which builds solutions to optimise and improve on-prem and cloud network systems and interconnects. You will work closely with traders, researchers and engineers. If you'd like to be part of an exciting and dynamic work environment - Do not miss out on this great opportunity!
Your main mission is designing and optimizing a high-performance and reliable network infrastructure.
Responsibilities:
- Ensure seamless operation and top performance of the network infrastructure by resolving issues efficiently.
- Develop and implement solutions to enhance the performance and resilience of on-premises and cloud-based network systems and interconnects.
- Conduct scheduled network maintenance activities.
- Contribute to the planning, capacity management, and procurement processes for network infrastructure.
- Establish and maintain secure network configurations, implement firewall policies, and adhere to information security policies to safeguard network resources. Assist with internal security audits.
- Manage relationships with internal teams (traders, developers) and external partners (data centers, service providers, and vendors).
- Maintain comprehensive documentation, inventories, and network monitoring systems.
Requirements
Must haves:
- Strong knowledge of core networking technologies, including LACP, STP, VLAN, MLAG, OSPF, BGP, IGMP, and PIM.
- Proven experience with wide area networks, multicast routing, and security devices (e.g., firewalls).
- Expertise in network services such as SNMP/Telemetry, Syslog, NTP/PTP, and TACACS+/RADIUS.
- Proficiency with Unix/Linux command-line tools and networking stacks.
Nice to haves:
- Hands-on experience with network automation tools and frameworks, such as Bash, Python, Ansible, and Netbox.
- Familiarity with data center operations, including cabling standards, hardware installation requirements, and working with smart hands support.
- Experience in designing, deploying, and managing virtual networks in cloud environments like AWS, Alibaba, or GCP.
- Knowledge of hybrid/dedicated/hosted cloud connections and interconnects with on-premises networks.
- Skilled in monitoring and troubleshooting cloud network performance using both native and third-party tools.
- Familiarity with Arista or Cisco technologies and command-line interfaces.
Salary
This is a great permanent role in Amsterdam, with a base salary of 80k - 100K eur per year. Aside from the base salary, there will be many other secondary benefits which we'd be happy to discuss over a phone call. This job will be onsite in Amsterdam.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.