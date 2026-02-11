Network Engineer

Network Engineer

Posted on February 11, 2026
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted on February 11, 2026

About this role

We are looking for a experienced Network Engineer for an amazing trading company in Amsterdam! You will be part of a team which builds solutions to optimise and improve on-prem and cloud network systems and interconnects. You will work closely with traders, researchers and engineers.  If you'd like to be part of an exciting and dynamic work environment - Do not miss out on this great opportunity!

Your main mission is designing and optimizing a high-performance and reliable network infrastructure. 

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure seamless operation and top performance of the network infrastructure by resolving issues efficiently.
  • Develop and implement solutions to enhance the performance and resilience of on-premises and cloud-based network systems and interconnects.
  • Conduct scheduled network maintenance activities.
  • Contribute to the planning, capacity management, and procurement processes for network infrastructure.
  • Establish and maintain secure network configurations, implement firewall policies, and adhere to information security policies to safeguard network resources. Assist with internal security audits.
  • Manage relationships with internal teams (traders, developers) and external partners (data centers, service providers, and vendors).
  • Maintain comprehensive documentation, inventories, and network monitoring systems.

Requirements

Must haves:

  • Strong knowledge of core networking technologies, including LACP, STP, VLAN, MLAG, OSPF, BGP, IGMP, and PIM.
  • Proven experience with wide area networks, multicast routing, and security devices (e.g., firewalls).
  • Expertise in network services such as SNMP/Telemetry, Syslog, NTP/PTP, and TACACS+/RADIUS.
  • Proficiency with Unix/Linux command-line tools and networking stacks.

Nice to haves:

  • Hands-on experience with network automation tools and frameworks, such as Bash, Python, Ansible, and Netbox.
  • Familiarity with data center operations, including cabling standards, hardware installation requirements, and working with smart hands support.
  • Experience in designing, deploying, and managing virtual networks in cloud environments like AWS, Alibaba, or GCP.
  • Knowledge of hybrid/dedicated/hosted cloud connections and interconnects with on-premises networks.
  • Skilled in monitoring and troubleshooting cloud network performance using both native and third-party tools.
  • Familiarity with Arista or Cisco technologies and command-line interfaces.

Salary

5000 - 6000

This is a great permanent role in Amsterdam, with a base salary of 80k - 100K eur per year.  Aside from the base salary, there will be many other secondary benefits which we'd be happy to discuss over a phone call. This job will be onsite in Amsterdam. 

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Senior Quality Assurance Analyst
Backend Engineer
Senior Backend Engineer
Frontend Engineer
Information Security Specialist
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position