Data Engineer (Dutch speaking)
About this role
- Build and maintain APIs and data pipelines for efficient data processing and integration.
- Set up and manage cloud infrastructure and CI/CD pipelines to ensure smooth deployment.
- Design and implement data architectures tailored to organizational needs.
- Provide technical and strategic advice to enhance data-related processes and systems.
- Write production-ready code adhering to Software Engineering best practices.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve data-related challenges.
- Utilize various data storage techniques, including data lakes and warehouses, to optimize data management.
- Work with streaming data tools and support the implementation of AI and machine learning solutions.
Requirements
- Minimum of 2 years working experience as a Data Engineer or in a similar role.
- Proficiency in Git for version control.
- Strong knowledge of SQL and programming languages such as Python and/or Scala.
- Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, and/or Google Cloud Platform.
- Ability to write production-ready code following Software Engineering best practices.
- Familiarity with one or more of the following tools: Apache Airflow, Databricks, dbt, Spark, Docker, Kubernetes.
- Experience with data storage techniques, including: Data lakes, Data warehouses, SQL and NoSQL databases.
- Knowledge of streaming data tools such as Apache Kafka or RabbitMQ.
- Experience with bringing AI into production, including LLMs and NLP applications.
- Strong communication skills in English and Dutch, both verbal and written.
Salary
A great permanent role in Amsterdam/Den Bosch, with a salary of €3400 - €4000 gross per month. Aside from salary, there are other secondary which we would be happy to tell you about in a call!
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.