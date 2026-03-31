Social Media Content & Video Creator (Intern, Hybrid - Amsterdam)

Social Media Content & Video Creator (Intern, Hybrid - Amsterdam)

Posted on March 31, 2026
Amsterdam
Interim / Freelance
Entry level
Posted on March 31, 2026

About this role

IamExpat is looking for a creative and proactive Content & Video Creator (Intern) to support our social media and editorial teams. You’ll play a key role in bringing our content to life through engaging video and visual formats, with a strong focus on TikTok and Instagram.

This is a hands-on role for someone who enjoys creating content, understands what performs on social media, and is keen to develop their skills in a fast-paced digital media environment.

What you’ll do

  • Create engaging video content for TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to support our social media channels.
  • Assist with designing visuals using Canva.
  • Support with video editing, captions, and hashtag optimisation.
  • Contribute ideas for social content that resonates with our international audience.
  • Work closely with the editorial and marketing teams to align content with broader campaigns. 

What we offer

  • Hands-on experience in a fast-growing international media company.
  • The opportunity to build your portfolio with real, published content.
  • A collaborative, international team environment.
  • Flexibility through a hybrid working model. 

Practical details

  • Start date: As soon as possible
  • Contract: Internship
  • Hours: Negotiable
  • Location: Hybrid (Amsterdam)

Requirements

What you bring

  • Experience creating content on TikTok, Instagram and/or YouTube (please share your channels).
  • Proficiency in Canva and video editing tools.
  • A strong understanding of social media trends and what drives engagement.
  • A creative mindset and willingness to experiment with content formats.
  • Good written and spoken English.
  • Currently enrolled at a Dutch educational institution (required). 

The company

IamExpat is a leading English-language media platform for internationals in the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. Since 2009, we’ve provided news, job listings, housing services, and lifestyle content to a highly engaged international audience.

We also organise the IamExpat Fair (Amsterdam, The Hague, Eindhoven, and Berlin) and recently expanded our portfolio with the acquisition of DutchNews.nl.

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