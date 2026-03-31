Social Media Content & Video Creator (Intern, Hybrid - Amsterdam)

IamExpat is looking for a creative and proactive Content & Video Creator (Intern) to support our social media and editorial teams. You’ll play a key role in bringing our content to life through engaging video and visual formats, with a strong focus on TikTok and Instagram.

This is a hands-on role for someone who enjoys creating content, understands what performs on social media, and is keen to develop their skills in a fast-paced digital media environment.

What you’ll do

Create engaging video content for TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to support our social media channels.

Assist with designing visuals using Canva.

Support with video editing, captions, and hashtag optimisation.

Contribute ideas for social content that resonates with our international audience.

Work closely with the editorial and marketing teams to align content with broader campaigns.



What we offer

Hands-on experience in a fast-growing international media company.

The opportunity to build your portfolio with real, published content.

A collaborative, international team environment.

Flexibility through a hybrid working model.

Practical details