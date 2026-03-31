Social Media Content & Video Creator (Intern, Hybrid - Amsterdam)
About this role
IamExpat is looking for a creative and proactive Content & Video Creator (Intern) to support our social media and editorial teams. You’ll play a key role in bringing our content to life through engaging video and visual formats, with a strong focus on TikTok and Instagram.
This is a hands-on role for someone who enjoys creating content, understands what performs on social media, and is keen to develop their skills in a fast-paced digital media environment.
What you’ll do
- Create engaging video content for TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to support our social media channels.
- Assist with designing visuals using Canva.
- Support with video editing, captions, and hashtag optimisation.
- Contribute ideas for social content that resonates with our international audience.
- Work closely with the editorial and marketing teams to align content with broader campaigns.
What we offer
- Hands-on experience in a fast-growing international media company.
- The opportunity to build your portfolio with real, published content.
- A collaborative, international team environment.
- Flexibility through a hybrid working model.
Practical details
- Start date: As soon as possible
- Contract: Internship
- Hours: Negotiable
- Location: Hybrid (Amsterdam)
Requirements
What you bring
- Experience creating content on TikTok, Instagram and/or YouTube (please share your channels).
- Proficiency in Canva and video editing tools.
- A strong understanding of social media trends and what drives engagement.
- A creative mindset and willingness to experiment with content formats.
- Good written and spoken English.
- Currently enrolled at a Dutch educational institution (required).
The company
IamExpat is a leading English-language media platform for internationals in the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. Since 2009, we’ve provided news, job listings, housing services, and lifestyle content to a highly engaged international audience.
We also organise the IamExpat Fair (Amsterdam, The Hague, Eindhoven, and Berlin) and recently expanded our portfolio with the acquisition of DutchNews.nl.