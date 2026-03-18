Editor-in-Chief (Full-time, Hybrid - Amsterdam)

Editor-in-Chief (Full-time, Hybrid - Amsterdam)

Posted on March 18, 2026
Amsterdam
English
40
Posted on March 18, 2026

About this role

IamExpat is looking for an experienced Editor-in-Chief to shape our editorial direction and take our content to the next level. You’ll lead a talented team, guide our content approach, and ensure everything we publish delivers real value to internationals living in the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland.

This is a hands-on leadership role for someone who combines strong editorial instincts with a data-driven mindset and thrives in a fast-moving digital media environment.

What you’ll do

  • Set and drive the overall editorial direction across all platforms.
  • Lead and develop the editorial and marketing teams, creating efficient workflows and high-quality output.
  • Use data and analytics to optimise content performance and identify growth opportunities.
  • Oversee the creation, editing, and publishing of content across a wide range of topics.
  • Continuously audit and improve content based on SEO, GEO, and competitor analysis.
  • Work closely with marketing to strengthen our social media presence and audience engagement.

What you bring

  • Proven experience as an Editor-in-Chief or in an editorial leadership role.
  • Strong background in digital media, including video, audio, and AI.
  • A data-driven approach to content strategy and performance optimisation.
  • Experience with social media growth and audience development.
  • Native-level English (German is a strong plus).
  • Deep familiarity with SEO tools and content optimisation best practices.
  • Strong organisational and leadership skills, with attention to detail.
  • A solid understanding of international audiences and expat life.

What we offer

  • A key leadership role with real impact on a growing international platform.
  • A collaborative, ambitious, and international team.
  • Flexibility through a hybrid working model (Amsterdam-based).
  • The opportunity to shape content used by hundreds of thousands of readers.

Practical details

  • Start date: As soon as possible
  • Contract: Full-time
  • Location: Hybrid (Amsterdam)

The company

IamExpat is a leading English-language media platform for internationals in the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. Since 2009, we’ve provided news, job listings, housing services, and lifestyle content to a highly engaged international audience.

We also organise the IamExpat Fair (Amsterdam, The Hague, Eindhoven, and Berlin) and recently expanded our portfolio with the acquisition of DutchNews.nl.

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