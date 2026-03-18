Editor-in-Chief (Full-time, Hybrid - Amsterdam)

IamExpat is looking for an experienced Editor-in-Chief to shape our editorial direction and take our content to the next level. You’ll lead a talented team, guide our content approach, and ensure everything we publish delivers real value to internationals living in the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland.

This is a hands-on leadership role for someone who combines strong editorial instincts with a data-driven mindset and thrives in a fast-moving digital media environment.

What you’ll do

Set and drive the overall editorial direction across all platforms.

Lead and develop the editorial and marketing teams, creating efficient workflows and high-quality output.

Use data and analytics to optimise content performance and identify growth opportunities.

Oversee the creation, editing, and publishing of content across a wide range of topics.

Continuously audit and improve content based on SEO, GEO, and competitor analysis.

Work closely with marketing to strengthen our social media presence and audience engagement.

What you bring

Proven experience as an Editor-in-Chief or in an editorial leadership role.

Strong background in digital media, including video, audio, and AI.

A data-driven approach to content strategy and performance optimisation.

Experience with social media growth and audience development.

Native-level English (German is a strong plus).

Deep familiarity with SEO tools and content optimisation best practices.

Strong organisational and leadership skills, with attention to detail.

A solid understanding of international audiences and expat life.

What we offer

A key leadership role with real impact on a growing international platform.

A collaborative, ambitious, and international team.

Flexibility through a hybrid working model (Amsterdam-based).

The opportunity to shape content used by hundreds of thousands of readers.

Practical details