Editor-in-Chief (Full-time, Hybrid - Amsterdam)
About this role
IamExpat is looking for an experienced Editor-in-Chief to shape our editorial direction and take our content to the next level. You’ll lead a talented team, guide our content approach, and ensure everything we publish delivers real value to internationals living in the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland.
This is a hands-on leadership role for someone who combines strong editorial instincts with a data-driven mindset and thrives in a fast-moving digital media environment.
What you’ll do
- Set and drive the overall editorial direction across all platforms.
- Lead and develop the editorial and marketing teams, creating efficient workflows and high-quality output.
- Use data and analytics to optimise content performance and identify growth opportunities.
- Oversee the creation, editing, and publishing of content across a wide range of topics.
- Continuously audit and improve content based on SEO, GEO, and competitor analysis.
- Work closely with marketing to strengthen our social media presence and audience engagement.
What you bring
- Proven experience as an Editor-in-Chief or in an editorial leadership role.
- Strong background in digital media, including video, audio, and AI.
- A data-driven approach to content strategy and performance optimisation.
- Experience with social media growth and audience development.
- Native-level English (German is a strong plus).
- Deep familiarity with SEO tools and content optimisation best practices.
- Strong organisational and leadership skills, with attention to detail.
- A solid understanding of international audiences and expat life.
What we offer
- A key leadership role with real impact on a growing international platform.
- A collaborative, ambitious, and international team.
- Flexibility through a hybrid working model (Amsterdam-based).
- The opportunity to shape content used by hundreds of thousands of readers.
Practical details
- Start date: As soon as possible
- Contract: Full-time
- Location: Hybrid (Amsterdam)
The company
IamExpat is a leading English-language media platform for internationals in the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. Since 2009, we’ve provided news, job listings, housing services, and lifestyle content to a highly engaged international audience.
We also organise the IamExpat Fair (Amsterdam, The Hague, Eindhoven, and Berlin) and recently expanded our portfolio with the acquisition of DutchNews.nl.