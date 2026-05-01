Agency Traffic Manager - English
About this role
Our client is a global B2B technology marketing agency partnering with ambitious tech brands. They transform complex ideas into clear, engaging messages that drive business growth. With a senior team based across multiple countries, they deliver high-quality work through strong collaboration, clarity, and accountability.
Following continued growth across Europe, our client is expanding its operations and is looking for an experienced Agency Traffic Manager to coordinate the allocation, scheduling, and optimisation of creative and strategic resources across the agency. The role ensures the right people are assigned to the right work at the right time, maximising utilisation of internal teams while coordinating freelance support.
Job Profile for Agency Traffic Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Allocate strategists, copywriters, and designers to projects based on scope, skill fit, availability, and priority
- Own forward resource planning across weeks and months, spotting capacity issues early before they become issues
- Partner closely with the Account Service team to shape resourcing plans as scopes evolve
- Manage and forecast utilisation across all delivery roles
- Optimise internal FTE usage before engaging freelance or external resources
- Identify under- or over-utilisation risks early and recommend corrective actions
- Book and manage staff time across all active jobs using agency systems such as Scoro and Microsoft Planner
- Maintain accurate, up-to-date schedules that reflect real delivery constraints
- Ensure jobs are planned in line with approved estimates and timelines
- Source, book, and manage freelance strategists, creatives, and designers when internal capacity is exceeded
- Maintain a trusted bench of freelance talent aligned with company standards
- Work with Finance and Operations to ensure freelance usage remains commercially sound
- Support Account Service and Project Leads to keep work moving smoothly, including invoice follow-ups, reconciliation, and PO creation
- Enforce consistency in how work is set up, resourced, and tracked
- Continuously improve traffic and resourcing processes to increase efficiency and smooth delivery
- Support creative operations, including purchasing or subscribing to digital assets when needed
- Create ad-hoc reports while maintaining and enhancing existing reporting structures
- Manage tools and systems, ensuring task boards remain clean and up to date
- Monitor employee leave balances and support planning visibility
Candidate Profile for Agency Traffic Manager
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Proven experience in a Traffic Manager, Resource Manager, or Agency Operations role within a large multinational agency environment
- Strong understanding of creative, strategic, and production workflows in integrated or B2B agency settings
- Highly organised with strong planning and coordination skills across multiple projects and stakeholders
- Confident in managing competing priorities while maintaining accuracy and control under pressure
- Strong communicator who is clear, direct, and able to align different teams effectively
- Commercially aware with a solid understanding of utilisation, margin, and delivery efficiency
- Detail-focused with a practical, solutions-led approach to problem solving
- Comfortable working across systems and tools to manage scheduling, tracking, and reporting
- Proactive mindset with the ability to anticipate issues proactively
- Calm, dependable presence who helps bring structure and stability to delivery environments
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive base salary
- High-impact role with exposure to senior stakeholders and strategic decision-making
- Remote-first setup offering flexibility and autonomy
- Senior-led international team combining startup agility with established expertise
- Fast-paced, ownership-driven environment with clear opportunities for growth
- Opportunity to work with leading B2B technology brands in global markets