Agency Traffic Manager - English

Our client is a global B2B technology marketing agency partnering with ambitious tech brands. They transform complex ideas into clear, engaging messages that drive business growth. With a senior team based across multiple countries, they deliver high-quality work through strong collaboration, clarity, and accountability.

Following continued growth across Europe, our client is expanding its operations and is looking for an experienced Agency Traffic Manager to coordinate the allocation, scheduling, and optimisation of creative and strategic resources across the agency. The role ensures the right people are assigned to the right work at the right time, maximising utilisation of internal teams while coordinating freelance support.

Job Profile for Agency Traffic Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Allocate strategists, copywriters, and designers to projects based on scope, skill fit, availability, and priority

Own forward resource planning across weeks and months, spotting capacity issues early before they become issues

Partner closely with the Account Service team to shape resourcing plans as scopes evolve

Manage and forecast utilisation across all delivery roles

Optimise internal FTE usage before engaging freelance or external resources

Identify under- or over-utilisation risks early and recommend corrective actions

Book and manage staff time across all active jobs using agency systems such as Scoro and Microsoft Planner

Maintain accurate, up-to-date schedules that reflect real delivery constraints

Ensure jobs are planned in line with approved estimates and timelines

Source, book, and manage freelance strategists, creatives, and designers when internal capacity is exceeded

Maintain a trusted bench of freelance talent aligned with company standards

Work with Finance and Operations to ensure freelance usage remains commercially sound

Support Account Service and Project Leads to keep work moving smoothly, including invoice follow-ups, reconciliation, and PO creation

Enforce consistency in how work is set up, resourced, and tracked

Continuously improve traffic and resourcing processes to increase efficiency and smooth delivery

Support creative operations, including purchasing or subscribing to digital assets when needed

Create ad-hoc reports while maintaining and enhancing existing reporting structures

Manage tools and systems, ensuring task boards remain clean and up to date

Monitor employee leave balances and support planning visibility

Candidate Profile for Agency Traffic Manager

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Proven experience in a Traffic Manager, Resource Manager, or Agency Operations role within a large multinational agency environment

Strong understanding of creative, strategic, and production workflows in integrated or B2B agency settings

Highly organised with strong planning and coordination skills across multiple projects and stakeholders

Confident in managing competing priorities while maintaining accuracy and control under pressure

Strong communicator who is clear, direct, and able to align different teams effectively

Commercially aware with a solid understanding of utilisation, margin, and delivery efficiency

Detail-focused with a practical, solutions-led approach to problem solving

Comfortable working across systems and tools to manage scheduling, tracking, and reporting

Proactive mindset with the ability to anticipate issues proactively

Calm, dependable presence who helps bring structure and stability to delivery environments

What Our Client Offers