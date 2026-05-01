Low-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this year
Workers in the Netherlands who earn lower incomes, such as part-timers and those on minimum wage, are expected to receive more holiday pay this year. Adjustments to the Dutch tax system could see these workers getting up to 221 euros extra.
Higher holiday allowance for many Dutch workers
The holiday allowance, also known as vakantiegeld, is an 8 percent bonus that is usually paid out by Dutch employers in May or June. While the allowance is meant to be used for the summer holidays, only 42 percent of the Dutch residents use it to pay for vacations.
Based on calculations by payroll company ADP, people who work part-time and minimum-wage workers will see a higher holiday allowance paid into their bank accounts for 2026, reports NOS. On the other hand, other income groups could receive slightly less holiday pay.
According to ADP’s calculations, this is what workers in the Netherlands can expect:
- Part-time workers with a gross monthly salary of 1.000 euros can expect to receive 221 euros more in holiday pay than they did in 2025.
- Part-time workers who earn a gross salary of 2.250 euros per month will receive 132 euros more.
- Workers who earn a gross monthly income of 2.500 euros will receive around 7 euros less in holiday pay.
- Workers who earn a gross monthly income of 3.000 euros can expect to receive 39 euros more.
- Anyone who earns the modal income (3.704 euros per month) and more will receive 5 to 7 euros less.
Tax changes to accommodate lower-income earners
In 2025, new tax rules hit those on the lowest incomes the hardest, with part-time workers getting a lower holiday allowance than the year before. The government wanted to remedy this situation and has made further changes to accommodate the lower-income group.
The difference in how much holiday pay you receive this year is because of these annual changes. “The tax credits have been increased and the tax on the first bracket has been slightly reduced. That is reflected enormously in the case of that 1.000 euros,” Karin Stam from ADP explains to AD.
While those who earn higher wages will not have extra holiday pay this year, they will not be worse off overall. "In terms of net salary, they will all be better off compared to last year, regardless of which income bracket they fall into," says Stam.