Low-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this year

Workers in the Netherlands who earn lower incomes, such as part-timers and those on minimum wage, are expected to receive more holiday pay this year. Adjustments to the Dutch tax system could see these workers getting up to 221 euros extra.

Higher holiday allowance for many Dutch workers

The holiday allowance, also known as vakantiegeld, is an 8 percent bonus that is usually paid out by Dutch employers in May or June. While the allowance is meant to be used for the summer holidays, only 42 percent of the Dutch residents use it to pay for vacations.

Based on calculations by payroll company ADP, people who work part-time and minimum-wage workers will see a higher holiday allowance paid into their bank accounts for 2026, reports NOS. On the other hand, other income groups could receive slightly less holiday pay.

According to ADP’s calculations, this is what workers in the Netherlands can expect: