Rising number of Dutch workers get paid day off on Liberation Day

While the majority of workers only get Liberation Day off every five years, more and more residents in the Netherlands have May 5 as a paid day off every year.

Liberation Day a paid day off for 13 percent of Dutch workers

If you’ve lived in the Netherlands for at least a year, you’ll know that Liberation Day on May 5 is a national holiday, but that this doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll have the day free. In 2025, the day was a public holiday and will only be a free day for everyone again in 2030. Good Friday is another example of a holiday when employers decide whether their employees will work.

Based on figures from the Netherlands Employers’ Association (AWVN), 13 percent of collective labour agreements in the Netherlands had May 5 as a paid day off in 2025, reports Trouw. While this may seem like a low number, it is increasing every year - up from 8 percent in 2022, and expected to rise again this year.

Dutch unions push for May 5 to be paid leave day

In negotiations of collective labour agreements, unions often push for Liberation Day as a day off. “It is incredibly important that everyone can celebrate freedom and democracy on May 5,” said FNV vice-chair Jacquie van Stigt.