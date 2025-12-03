Transport Planner | Dutch and French | Rotterdam

Posted on December 3, 2025
Rotterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on December 3, 2025

About this role

Our client has been making an important contribution to dry cargo inland waterway logistics since 1935. Every day, at least 200 vessels are operating in Europe on behalf of our client. This makes them the largest cooperative charterer active in European inland shipping. Each year, the vessels transport over 14 million tons of cargo across European waterways. Sustainability, collaboration within the logistics chain, member involvement, transparency, and digitalization are key priorities.





  • You optimally allocate member-owned inland vessels, supplemented with vessels from the open market, mainly along the North-South axis (Benelux and France). You understand the wishes of both members and customers and translate these into optimally executed inland waterway transports.




  • You are the regular point of contact for your customers and ensure the complete administrative processing of the transports.







  • You are customer-oriented, strong in planning and coordinating, and possess good communication and negotiation skills.




  • Good command of Dutch and French, both spoken and written.




  • Higher professional (HBO) working and thinking level, with affinity for the maritime or logistics sector.




  • You work independently and accurately but are also a true team player.





In addition to a stable and pleasant working environment within a small and close-knit team, we offer you an attractive salary package, training opportunities, and a pension scheme.

