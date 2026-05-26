Warehouse Operative (Contract) - Amsterdam
About this role
Contract: 6 months | 24 hours per week minimum
We are a small, close-knit e-commerce team based in Amsterdam, fulfilling orders across two premium product brands to customers across Europe and the UK. We are looking for an experienced, hands-on warehouse operative to join us on a 6-month contract basis, with genuine potential to extend depending on business direction.
This is a practical, physical role for someone who takes pride in doing things properly - accurate, organised, and reliable. You will be working alongside a small on-site team, with the flexibility to take on additional hours during container arrivals and peak periods such as Black Friday and Christmas.
What the work involves
- Receiving and processing incoming stock across two brands - checking, counting, and logging goods accurately against purchase orders
- Pick, pack, and dispatch of customer orders to the correct standard every time
- Regular stock counts and inventory reconciliation
- Maintaining a clean, organised, and safe warehouse environment
- Ordering packaging and consumables when needed (with authorisation)
- Coordinating casual warehouse staff on the floor during busy periods - not a management role, but you are the most experienced person on the floor and others will look to you
What we offer
- €22-€27 per hour depending on experience
- Minimum 24 hours per week (3 days), with additional hours available during container arrivals and peak season
- 6-month contract term with genuine potential to extend
- A small, friendly team where your contribution is visible and valued
Requirements
- Solid, hands-on warehouse experience - goods in, pick and pack, dispatch, stock counts
- Strong attention to detail - accuracy matters more than speed here
- Physically fit and comfortable lifting and carrying up to 20kg regularly
- Reliable and self-directed - you manage your own work within agreed outcomes
- Some experience leading or coordinating others in a warehouse setting is ideal, though this is not a formal management position
- Good English, written and verbal - our systems and team communication are in English throughout
- Registered or able to register as a ZZP contractor in the Netherlands
- Reliable transport and easy access to our Amsterdam warehouse location
Application Procedure
Send a short message introducing yourself, your relevant experience and why this sounds like a good fit to recruit@inkari-alpaca.com.
We are reviewing applications as they come in and looking to move quickly - so do not wait to get in touch.