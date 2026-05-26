Warehouse Operative (Contract) - Amsterdam

Warehouse Operative (Contract) - Amsterdam

Posted on May 26, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Temporary
24 hours per week minimum
Posted on May 26, 2026

About this role

Contract: 6 months | 24 hours per week minimum


We are a small, close-knit e-commerce team based in Amsterdam, fulfilling orders across two premium product brands to customers across Europe and the UK. We are looking for an experienced, hands-on warehouse operative to join us on a 6-month contract basis, with genuine potential to extend depending on business direction. 

This is a practical, physical role for someone who takes pride in doing things properly - accurate, organised, and reliable. You will be working alongside a small on-site team, with the flexibility to take on additional hours during container arrivals and peak periods such as Black Friday and Christmas. 

What the work involves

  • Receiving and processing incoming stock across two brands - checking, counting, and logging goods accurately against purchase orders
  • Pick, pack, and dispatch of customer orders to the correct standard every time
  • Regular stock counts and inventory reconciliation
  • Maintaining a clean, organised, and safe warehouse environment
  • Ordering packaging and consumables when needed (with authorisation)
  • Coordinating casual warehouse staff on the floor during busy periods - not a management role, but you are the most experienced person on the floor and others will look to you

What we offer

  • €22-€27 per hour depending on experience
  • Minimum 24 hours per week (3 days), with additional hours available during container arrivals and peak season
  • 6-month contract term with genuine potential to extend
  • A small, friendly team where your contribution is visible and valued

Requirements

  • Solid, hands-on warehouse experience - goods in, pick and pack, dispatch, stock counts
  • Strong attention to detail - accuracy matters more than speed here
  • Physically fit and comfortable lifting and carrying up to 20kg regularly
  • Reliable and self-directed - you manage your own work within agreed outcomes
  • Some experience leading or coordinating others in a warehouse setting is ideal, though this is not a formal management position
  • Good English, written and verbal - our systems and team communication are in English throughout
  • Registered or able to register as a ZZP contractor in the Netherlands
  • Reliable transport and easy access to our Amsterdam warehouse location

Application Procedure

Send a short message introducing yourself, your relevant experience and why this sounds like a good fit to recruit@inkari-alpaca.com.

We are reviewing applications as they come in and looking to move quickly - so do not wait to get in touch.

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