Warehouse Operative (Contract) - Amsterdam

Contract: 6 months | 24 hours per week minimum



We are a small, close-knit e-commerce team based in Amsterdam, fulfilling orders across two premium product brands to customers across Europe and the UK. We are looking for an experienced, hands-on warehouse operative to join us on a 6-month contract basis, with genuine potential to extend depending on business direction.

This is a practical, physical role for someone who takes pride in doing things properly - accurate, organised, and reliable. You will be working alongside a small on-site team, with the flexibility to take on additional hours during container arrivals and peak periods such as Black Friday and Christmas.

What the work involves

Receiving and processing incoming stock across two brands - checking, counting, and logging goods accurately against purchase orders

Pick, pack, and dispatch of customer orders to the correct standard every time

Regular stock counts and inventory reconciliation

Maintaining a clean, organised, and safe warehouse environment

Ordering packaging and consumables when needed (with authorisation)

Coordinating casual warehouse staff on the floor during busy periods - not a management role, but you are the most experienced person on the floor and others will look to you

What we offer