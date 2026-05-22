Logistics employee 5 shifts
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a logistics employee working in a 5-shift system, you will contribute to daily logistics processes at the depot in Bleiswijk. Together with your team, you ensure that goods are processed efficiently and accurately. This role requires a hands-on approach, attention to detail, and the ability to handle physical tasks. Your flexibility and teamwork will be key to maintaining a well-organized warehouse environment.
What You Will Do:
- Receive and inspect: incoming goods to ensure quality and accuracy
- Store: goods correctly and efficiently in the designated areas
- Pick and pack: orders to prepare them for timely shipment
- Perform: additional tasks within the logistics department as needed
- Collaborate: with your team to meet daily operational goals in a 5-shift schedule
What do we offer you
Joining our team means becoming part of a dynamic and supportive environment where your growth and well-being are prioritized. Here's what we offer to help you thrive:
- An hourly wage of €17.76 gross (including 20% shift allowance)
- A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position
- A full-time role in a 5-shift schedule (average 33 hours/week)
- Travel cost reimbursement up to €7.54 per day
- Internal training programs and opportunities for career advancement
- A workplace at a leading logistics company in Bleiswijk
Job Requirements
We are looking for a precise, flexible, and responsible logistics employee who thrives in a dynamic warehouse environment.
- Fluent in Dutch and/or English language
- Experience in a similar logistics role is a plus
- Willing to work in a 5-shift system, including nights
- Physically capable of lifting heavy products
- Resides within 25 km of Bleiswijk with own transport
- Able to obtain a Certificate of Conduct (VOG)
Shifts:
Morning: 05:45AM - 14:15PM
Afternoon: 13:45PM - 22:15PM
Night: 21:45PM - 06:15AM
Roulation:
2 mornings, 2 afternoons, 2 nights and 4 days off
About the company
Located in Bleiswijk, our company is a leading name in the logistics sector with a strong presence across the Netherlands and Belgium. Guided by values like teamwork, precision, and innovation, we ensure smooth and efficient operations while fostering a culture of trust and collaboration.
What sets us apart? We invest in our people through tailored training programs, offer opportunities for growth, and prioritize work-life balance. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond logistics, as we actively contribute to the community and embrace sustainable practices.
Ready to join a dynamic team where your contributions truly make a difference?