Logistics employee 5 shifts

What exactly are you going to do As a logistics employee working in a 5-shift system, you will contribute to daily logistics processes at the depot in Bleiswijk. Together with your team, you ensure that goods are processed efficiently and accurately. This role requires a hands-on approach, attention to detail, and the ability to handle physical tasks. Your flexibility and teamwork will be key to maintaining a well-organized warehouse environment. What You Will Do: Receive and inspect: incoming goods to ensure quality and accuracy

Store: goods correctly and efficiently in the designated areas

Pick and pack: orders to prepare them for timely shipment

Perform: additional tasks within the logistics department as needed

Collaborate: with your team to meet daily operational goals in a 5-shift schedule

What do we offer you Joining our team means becoming part of a dynamic and supportive environment where your growth and well-being are prioritized. Here's what we offer to help you thrive: An hourly wage of €17.76 gross (including 20% shift allowance)

A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position

A full-time role in a 5-shift schedule (average 33 hours/week)

Travel cost reimbursement up to €7.54 per day

Internal training programs and opportunities for career advancement

A workplace at a leading logistics company in Bleiswijk

Job Requirements We are looking for a precise, flexible, and responsible logistics employee who thrives in a dynamic warehouse environment. Fluent in Dutch and/or English language

Experience in a similar logistics role is a plus

Willing to work in a 5-shift system, including nights

Physically capable of lifting heavy products

Resides within 25 km of Bleiswijk with own transport

Able to obtain a Certificate of Conduct (VOG) Shifts: Morning: 05:45AM - 14:15PM Afternoon: 13:45PM - 22:15PM Night: 21:45PM - 06:15AM Roulation: 2 mornings, 2 afternoons, 2 nights and 4 days off