Logistics employee 5 shifts

Logistics employee 5 shifts

Posted on May 22, 2026
Bleiswijk
Posted on May 22, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As a logistics employee working in a 5-shift system, you will contribute to daily logistics processes at the depot in Bleiswijk. Together with your team, you ensure that goods are processed efficiently and accurately. This role requires a hands-on approach, attention to detail, and the ability to handle physical tasks. Your flexibility and teamwork will be key to maintaining a well-organized warehouse environment.

What You Will Do:

  • Receive and inspect: incoming goods to ensure quality and accuracy
  • Store: goods correctly and efficiently in the designated areas
  • Pick and pack: orders to prepare them for timely shipment
  • Perform: additional tasks within the logistics department as needed
  • Collaborate: with your team to meet daily operational goals in a 5-shift schedule

What do we offer you

Joining our team means becoming part of a dynamic and supportive environment where your growth and well-being are prioritized. Here's what we offer to help you thrive:

  • An hourly wage of €17.76 gross (including 20% shift allowance)
  • A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position
  • A full-time role in a 5-shift schedule (average 33 hours/week)
  • Travel cost reimbursement up to €7.54 per day
  • Internal training programs and opportunities for career advancement
  • A workplace at a leading logistics company in Bleiswijk

Job Requirements

We are looking for a precise, flexible, and responsible logistics employee who thrives in a dynamic warehouse environment.

  • Fluent in Dutch and/or English language
  • Experience in a similar logistics role is a plus
  • Willing to work in a 5-shift system, including nights
  • Physically capable of lifting heavy products
  • Resides within 25 km of Bleiswijk with own transport
  • Able to obtain a Certificate of Conduct (VOG)

Shifts:

Morning: 05:45AM - 14:15PM

Afternoon: 13:45PM - 22:15PM

Night: 21:45PM - 06:15AM

Roulation:

2 mornings, 2 afternoons, 2 nights and 4 days off

About the company

Located in Bleiswijk, our company is a leading name in the logistics sector with a strong presence across the Netherlands and Belgium. Guided by values like teamwork, precision, and innovation, we ensure smooth and efficient operations while fostering a culture of trust and collaboration.

What sets us apart? We invest in our people through tailored training programs, offer opportunities for growth, and prioritize work-life balance. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond logistics, as we actively contribute to the community and embrace sustainable practices.

Ready to join a dynamic team where your contributions truly make a difference?

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