Logistics Employee

Logistics Employee

Posted on May 22, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on May 22, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a dynamic role where you can stay active, grow professionally, and be part of a supportive team? As a logistics employee at GLS in Utrecht, you’ll play a key role in ensuring that packages are sorted and delivered efficiently. This is your chance to join a company that values innovation, teamwork, and sustainability while offering flexible hours and opportunities for personal development.

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Loading and unloading packages safely, following established guidelines.
  • Scanning and sorting goods, including minis and NOCOs, with accuracy and attention to detail.
  • Inspecting packages for irregularities and hazardous materials (ADR) to ensure compliance with safety standards.
  • Maintaining a clean, safe, and organized workspace to support smooth operations.
  • Adapting to various tasks within the warehouse as needed, showcasing your flexibility and teamwork.

What do we offer you

At GLS, we value your hard work and dedication by offering a benefits package that supports your professional growth and personal well-being. Here's what you can look forward to when joining our team:

  • Hourly wage: €14.80 gross, with bonuses for shifts.
  • Temporary contract with potential for permanent employment.
  • Flexible hours: 16-40 hours per week, day and night shifts.
  • Travel cost reimbursement and parking availability.
  • Opportunities to learn new skills, like EPT certification.
  • Work in a dynamic, supportive, and collegial environment.

Job Requirements

We’re looking for a proactive and flexible team player who thrives in a fast-paced logistics environment and is eager to grow professionally.

  • MBO 2 level of thinking and working.
  • Proficient in Dutch and/or English.
  • Willing to obtain an EPT certificate.
  • Flexible availability for rotating shifts.
  • Resilient, customer-focused, and solution-oriented mindset.

About the company

Based in Utrecht, GLS is a logistics company focused on reliable parcel delivery, quality service, and teamwork. You work in an organisation that invests in innovation and more sustainable transport, with clear processes and a practical mindset.

At GLS you find a straightforward, down-to-earth work environment where colleagues help each other, training such as EPT certification is encouraged, and the location is easy to reach by public transport, bike, or car with parking on-site.

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