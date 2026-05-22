Are you looking for a dynamic role where you can stay active, grow professionally, and be part of a supportive team? As a logistics employee at GLS in Utrecht, you’ll play a key role in ensuring that packages are sorted and delivered efficiently. This is your chance to join a company that values innovation, teamwork, and sustainability while offering flexible hours and opportunities for personal development.

At GLS, we value your hard work and dedication by offering a benefits package that supports your professional growth and personal well-being. Here's what you can look forward to when joining our team:

We’re looking for a proactive and flexible team player who thrives in a fast-paced logistics environment and is eager to grow professionally.

About the company

Based in Utrecht, GLS is a logistics company focused on reliable parcel delivery, quality service, and teamwork. You work in an organisation that invests in innovation and more sustainable transport, with clear processes and a practical mindset.

At GLS you find a straightforward, down-to-earth work environment where colleagues help each other, training such as EPT certification is encouraged, and the location is easy to reach by public transport, bike, or car with parking on-site.