Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years

Labour productivity in the Netherlands has increased by 2,4 percent - the highest level recorded in 20 years. Together with higher household consumption, the improved productivity helped grow the Dutch economy by 1,8 percent.

Dutch labour productivity increases by 2,4 percent

Labour productivity is the yield per hour worked and is an economic indicator of how efficiently work is done. Over the past 10 years, the growth of the Netherlands’ labour productivity has been an average of 0,3 percent per year, but recently saw a significant rise of 2,4 percent in 2025.

This is the highest increase in labour productivity in 20 years, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The number of hours worked dropped by 0,6 percent last year, which means the increase in productivity is entirely down to workers doing more in the same or less amount of time.

Global events from previous years, such as the COVID_19 pandemic, have ultimately led to improved productivity. During the pandemic, companies retained employees even when there was less work, reducing productivity. "But this hoarding of personnel is gone by now," chief economist at ING, Bert Colijn explains to NOS.