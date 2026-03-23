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Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021

Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021

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By Simone Jacobs

The unemployment rate in the Netherlands has risen for the first time in five months to 4,1 percent. 416.000 people are without jobs, which is the highest level of unemployment recorded since 2021.

Dutch unemployment on the rise again

The latest figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) have revealed that 4,1 percent of the working population in the Netherlands aged between 15 and 75 were jobless in February 2026. The number of unemployed people increased by an average of 3.000 per month in the last quarter before reaching the total of 416.000 unemployed individuals last month - the highest level since June 2021. 

Someone is considered unemployed if they do not have paid employment, are actively jobseeking and are able to start working immediately. This means that there were also 3,2 million non-working people in February, who are not looking for work, retired or unable to work due to illness or disability - down an average of 3.000 people per month over the past three months.

More people entering unemployment than work

With 205.500 people claiming unemployment benefits in February, the number was slightly lower than the month before but higher than a year ago. The largest increase in recipients was seen in the regions of South Holland Central (18 percent), Haaglanden (16,6 percent) and Gorinchem (16,2 percent).

According to CBS, the inflow to unemployment is higher than the outflow. In February, 248.000 people were no longer unemployed, either finding a job or leaving the workforce altogether.

On the other hand, 257.000 people became unemployed. This can happen when workers lose their jobs or when people who were not in the labour market start looking for work, for example, when students graduate and try to find a job, or when retirees reenter the workforce.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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