Customer Service Employee | German

Customer Service Employee | German

Posted on May 3, 2026
Eindhoven
German
Posted on May 3, 2026

About this role

Your role will encompass:
  • Providing written assistance to customers.
  • Offering guidance to customers on utilizing their products
  • Assisting customers in navigating through the digital realm.
  • Communicating complex digital issues effectively using straightforward language.
  • Identifying fraud and recognizing tampered documents to safeguard our customers.

Requirements

What do we expect from you?
  • Strong communication skills in English and German, both written and verbal.
  • Flexibility to work flexible hours, including one evening per week and one Saturday shift per month, with availability on Mondays.
  • You are at least part time available

Salary

€2800-€3000 per month

The company

Our client is an exciting and rapidly expanding company specializing in digital solutions. As they continue their journey of growth and innovation, they're seeking individuals eager to be part of their dynamic team.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission.We will invite you for an extensive interview, as soon as any potential job opportunities arise. We will advise you on issues regarding employment in the Netherlands. Then, if possible, we will introduce you to a prospective company and provide support during the selection procedure.
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Customer Support Agent | German C2
Technical Customer Success Specialist | Dutch
Customer Service Representative | Italian
Sales Support Specialist | French C2
Customer Success Agent | German C2
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Low-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this yearLow-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this year
Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 yearsDutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years
The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hourThe Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour
Dutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU lawDutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU law
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position