Sales Support Specialist | French C2

You've got at least 5+ years in sales support, preferably in a project organisation

You're fluent in French, on a C2 level. Your English is at least on a C1 level. Any other European language is considered a plus.

on a level. Your English is at least on a C1 level. Any other European language is considered a plus. You're comfortable with numbers and have a knack for making accurate calculations.

You bring energy and enthusiasm to everything you do, with a passion for supporting your team.

and to everything you do, with a passion for supporting your team. You have a higher vocational education level , and you're eager to learn and grow.

, and you're eager to learn and grow. You are familiar with Microsoft Office and Excel !

and ! If you're a proactive, multilingual, and detail-oriented person ready to make an impact, we'd love to meet you!

Please note that we are only considering candidates who are already based in the Netherlands and live near Eindhoven. We are not considering candidates who still need to relocate or have an unrealistic long-distance commute. Unfortunately, we do not offer visa sponsorship for this role.