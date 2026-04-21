Sales Support Specialist | French C2

Sales Support Specialist | French C2

Posted on April 21, 2026
Eindhoven
French
Posted on April 21, 2026

About this role

Our client is looking for a driven and hands-on Sales Support Specialist to join their team, focusing on the French market and clients. This is an important role where you'll help the sales managers by organizing and streamlining operations, allowing them to focus on closing deals. The role focuses on supporting the sales team in a strong partnership, working together like "yin and yang" to drive success.


Why This Role Could Be Perfect for You:
  • International Collaboration: Collaborate with a diverse, international Sales Support team to assist clients and partners across the French-speaking market.
  • Miscellaneous Work: No two days are the same, with a mix of calculations, offer creation, and client support to keep things interesting.
  • Empower Sales Success: Be the driving force behind smooth sales operations, ensuring the team has everything they need to excel.
  • Impactful Role: Your work will directly support the Sales team's success, making you a key part of the company's growth.

What You'll Be Doing:
  • Calculating Projects: Use basic Excel skills to prepare accurate project cost calculations.
  • Creating Offers: Prepare clear and professional offers based on those calculations.
  • Customer Administration: Keep customer records organized and up to date.
  • Processing Orders: Handle incoming orders, ensuring all the necessary documents are completed.
  • Managing Repeat Orders: Work independently with customers, partners, and the Sales team to process repeat orders smoothly.
  • Internal Coordination: Organize support for legal or information security-related questions to help things run smoothly.
  • Client communication: When clients have questions or missing documents, this role will be responsible for facilitating smooth communication, including kick-off meetings involving all relevant stakeholders.

Requirements

Here's what we are looking for:
  • You've got at least 5+ years in sales support, preferably in a project organisation
  • You're fluent in French, on a C2 level. Your English is at least on a C1 level. Any other European language is considered a plus.
  • You're comfortable with numbers and have a knack for making accurate calculations.
  • You bring energy and enthusiasm to everything you do, with a passion for supporting your team.
  • You have a higher vocational education level, and you're eager to learn and grow.
  • You are familiar with Microsoft Office and Excel!
  • If you're a proactive, multilingual, and detail-oriented person ready to make an impact, we'd love to meet you!
Please note that we are only considering candidates who are already based in the Netherlands and live near Eindhoven. We are not considering candidates who still need to relocate or have an unrealistic long-distance commute. Unfortunately, we do not offer visa sponsorship for this role.

The company

Our client is a dynamic, fast-growing global company with over two million daily users worldwide, including some of the world's most renowned brands. They have a team of over 100 employees operating across the globe.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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