Customer Service Coordinator | German | Rotterdam

Our client is an international company based in Rotterdam, specializing in health care products. As a Customer Service Coordinator, you'll play a dual role, part team leader, part customer success expert. You'll empower your team to deliver exceptional service and commercial results, while staying closely connected to customers yourself. You'll oversee performance, guide daily operations, and foster a culture of collaboration, learning, and customer-first thinking. Your leadership and hands-on approach will be key in shaping the customer experience, improving team efficiency, and driving retention and sales. You will lead a team of 7-10 dedicated Customer Service Representatives for the DACH region while actively engaging with customers.



Lead and support a team of Customer Service Representatives, providing coaching, feedback, and motivation to achieve individual and team KPIs.



Handle customer interactions via phone, email, and chat to stay close to the customer experience and lead by example.



Monitor and analyze performance metrics to identify trends, challenges, and opportunities for improvement.



Coordinate daily operations, ensuring workload balance, quality standards, and seamless execution of inbound and outbound activities.



Drive sales and retention initiatives, supporting customers through personalized advice and proactive outreach.



Collaborate cross-functionally with Marketing, Product, and Operations teams to ensure customer insights inform broader company strategies.



Contribute to process improvements, trainings and initiatives that elevate the overall CS experience.





Language skills: Fluent in German (C1) and professional in English.



Experience: 4-6 years in Customer Service or inside sales, ideally with experience mentoring or coordinating a small team.



Leadership mindset: You're proactive, structured, You inspire and organize others, balancing empathy with accountability



Customer-centric: You naturally build trust and meaningful relationships, both with customers and your team.



Organizational skills: You're structured, proactive, and thrive in a dynamic, international environment.



Results-driven: You combine empathy with a commercial mindset and know how to deliver impact.



Affinity: A genuine interest in health, nutrition, and lifestyle.

