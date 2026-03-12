Fraud Ops Team Lead
About this role
As our Fraud Operations Team Lead, your mission is to lead our first-line defense against fraud. You'll manage and scale our Fraud Operations team to ensure a quick and accurate resolution for all types of fraud threats, protecting our users and their money.
Why this matters:
At bunq, we make life easy. When our users face a potential fraud threat, they trust us to act with speed, empathy, and precision. You will lead the team that stands on the front lines, ensuring every case is handled with care and efficiency, maintaining user trust and security.
Take ownership
Drive operational excellence: lead a high-performing team by setting clear goals, optimizing processes for speed and accuracy, and relentlessly removing blockers.
Own the entire fraud case journey: you'll have end-to-end ownership, from the initial flag and investigation to the final resolution, including all user and third-party communications.
Drive quality & empathy: ensure every investigation is conducted with the highest quality standards and that every user interaction is handled with utmost empathy and care.
You’ll thrive in our environment if this sounds like you:
You have great empathy and high emotional intelligence, allowing you to understand our users' needs and frustrations.
You're a structured thinker who can make decisions independently and confidently.
You're tenacious and relentless. You don't stop until the job is done and our users are happy.
You have a proactive, AI-first mindset and are excited about using technology to make our processes smarter.
Requirements
You're fluent in English.
You’ve successfully led a team before, knowing how to inspire, manage performance, and communicate effectively.
You're an expert in the financial crime space with a background in areas like Fraud Prevention, AML, or Compliance, bringing deep, first-line experience in managing operational processes.
You're a natural investigator, and have the ability to dig into data, find the root cause of a problem, and generate the insights needed to drive data-driven decisions.
You can develop realistic operational plans to manage team capacity, tackle backlogs, and maintain high quality.
You have an AI-mindset with a strong affinity for using technology to automate tasks, improve processes, and stay ahead of fraud trends.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Amsterdam)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (In Amsterdam)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.
