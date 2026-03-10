Customer Service Representative | Swedish | Amsterdam
Posted on March 10, 2026
Amsterdam
English, Norwegian
Posted on March 10, 2026
About this role
Our international client is seeking a proactive and self-motivated Customer Service Agent with excellent Swedish/Norwegian and English language skills. Based in the heart of Amsterdam, you will provide exceptional support and service to travellers, addressing inquiries and resolving issues efficiently. The role involves communication through various channels such as phone, email, and chat, as well as ensuring customer satisfaction through effective problem-solving.
- Provide general information, support, and service to customers and travel agents using communication channels like phone, email, and chat.
- Offer website assistance and guide customers on fares, availability, and schedules.
- Recognize and act on sales opportunities.
- Highlight the advantages of the company's services over competitors and propose alternatives when needed to finalize sales and increase turnover.
- Share feedback about website usage and suggest improvements.
- Available to start April 13th, 2026
- Professional secondary education (MBO) or equivalent work and think level.
- Proficiency in Swedish or Norwegian at a near-native level. Able to understand both languages fluently, preferably able to speak both fluently. Fluent English skills (both written and spoken).
- Fully available (40 hours per week) for the initial 8-week in-office training program.
- Empathy, quick problem-solving abilities, and willingness to exceed customer expectations.
- Proactivity in sharing ideas to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.
- Preferably, experience in customer service or the travel industry.
- Flexibility in working hours and adaptability to complex computer systems.
- A team player who is also capable of working independently.
What's on Offer
- A competitive salary of €2650 gross + €250 language bonus as well as a salary bonus.
- A 7-month contract with the prospect of long-term collaboration.
- 25 vacation days (full-time).
- Irregularity and language allowances.
- Hybrid work model: at least two days of work from home weekly (after the training period)
- Travel allowance of €0.19 per km (up to 50 km one way) or full public transport reimbursement.
- Work-from-home allowance of €2.40 per day.
- Additional benefits: holiday allowance, year-end bonus, pension plan, and discounts on flight tickets after one year.
- Opportunity to work abroad (max. 3 times/year for 4 weeks) upon completing the training/trial period (specific rules apply).
- Ongoing training and professional development opportunities.
- A modern and inspiring workplace in Amsterdam, with social events such as annual parties and team gatherings.
