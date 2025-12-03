Office IT Engineer | ENG

Are you a service-minded IT professional with strong cloud infrastructure expertise? We’re looking for an Office IT Engineer on behalf of our client, a fast-growing sustainability company with headquarters in Amsterdam.

Key Responsibilities

IT Infrastructure & Operations Management

Maintain operational stability of the IT infrastructure supporting 500+ employees across the headquarters and multiple European locations

Deliver effective technical support by diagnosing and resolving hardware and software issues

Handle daily ticket volume through ticketing systems, balancing quick fixes with complex technical challenges

Participate in regular team meetings for ticket review and project updates

Conduct monthly calls with office managers across European locations to ensure smooth IT operations

Oversee the complete lifecycle of end-user equipment for both Mac and Windows environments

Provision devices during employee onboarding and secure deprovisioning during offboarding. Maintain all devices with current security patches and system updates

Identity & Access Management

Manage identity and access controls across the organization and oversee user lifecycle management and role-based access controls

Support automation of access reviews to ensure compliance with cybersecurity regulations

Administer and manage licenses across various platforms

SaaS Application Configuration & Support

Configure and onboard users to primary SaaS applications, including collaboration and project management tools

Work within Google Workspace as the primary collaboration platform

Support Microsoft 365 for specific departments as needed

Collaborate with employees on specialized application configurations

IT Security & Compliance Projects

Contribute to cyber security compliance initiatives

Support audit-related IT projects to ensure regulatory adherence

Implement automated solutions for role-based access reviews and security monitoring

Work with the IT security specialist on security-focused initiatives

Qualifications & Skills

Minimum 4 to 5 years of hands-on experience in Office IT support within cloud environments or working with SaaS platforms

Strong experience with Microsoft Intune for Windows device management (certification would be a big plus)

Proven experience with Okta for Identity and Access Management

Experience with Kandji for Mac device management

Experience with ticketing and project management systems

Technical proficiency in Google Workspace or Microsoft Active Directory

Experience configuring and managing SaaS applications

Strong analytical and troubleshooting capabilities

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with an approachable, proactive, and ownership mindset

Comfortable engaging directly with colleagues at all levels

Advanced fluency level of English (both written and spoken). Fluency in French is a big plus

Highly Preferred

MD-102 certification

Experience supporting environments with both Mac and Windows devices

Background working on compliance and audit-related IT projects

Experience with role-based access management and automated access reviews

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or related discipline

What We Offer

4 days in office, 1 day work-from-home per week after the onboarding period

International work environment with exposure to multiple European markets

Professional development opportunities in a fast-moving, mission-driven culture

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

The post Office IT Engineer | ENG appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.