Office IT Engineer | ENG
Posted on December 3, 2025
Amsterdam
Posted on December 3, 2025
About this role
Are you a service-minded IT professional with strong cloud infrastructure expertise? We’re looking for an Office IT Engineer on behalf of our client, a fast-growing sustainability company with headquarters in Amsterdam.
Key Responsibilities
IT Infrastructure & Operations Management
- Maintain operational stability of the IT infrastructure supporting 500+ employees across the headquarters and multiple European locations
- Deliver effective technical support by diagnosing and resolving hardware and software issues
- Handle daily ticket volume through ticketing systems, balancing quick fixes with complex technical challenges
- Participate in regular team meetings for ticket review and project updates
- Conduct monthly calls with office managers across European locations to ensure smooth IT operations
- Oversee the complete lifecycle of end-user equipment for both Mac and Windows environments
- Provision devices during employee onboarding and secure deprovisioning during offboarding. Maintain all devices with current security patches and system updates
Identity & Access Management
- Manage identity and access controls across the organization and oversee user lifecycle management and role-based access controls
- Support automation of access reviews to ensure compliance with cybersecurity regulations
- Administer and manage licenses across various platforms
SaaS Application Configuration & Support
- Configure and onboard users to primary SaaS applications, including collaboration and project management tools
- Work within Google Workspace as the primary collaboration platform
- Support Microsoft 365 for specific departments as needed
- Collaborate with employees on specialized application configurations
IT Security & Compliance Projects
- Contribute to cyber security compliance initiatives
- Support audit-related IT projects to ensure regulatory adherence
- Implement automated solutions for role-based access reviews and security monitoring
- Work with the IT security specialist on security-focused initiatives
Qualifications & Skills
- Minimum 4 to 5 years of hands-on experience in Office IT support within cloud environments or working with SaaS platforms
- Strong experience with Microsoft Intune for Windows device management (certification would be a big plus)
- Proven experience with Okta for Identity and Access Management
- Experience with Kandji for Mac device management
- Experience with ticketing and project management systems
- Technical proficiency in Google Workspace or Microsoft Active Directory
- Experience configuring and managing SaaS applications
- Strong analytical and troubleshooting capabilities
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with an approachable, proactive, and ownership mindset
- Comfortable engaging directly with colleagues at all levels
- Advanced fluency level of English (both written and spoken). Fluency in French is a big plus
Highly Preferred
- MD-102 certification
- Experience supporting environments with both Mac and Windows devices
- Background working on compliance and audit-related IT projects
- Experience with role-based access management and automated access reviews
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or related discipline
What We Offer
- 4 days in office, 1 day work-from-home per week after the onboarding period
- International work environment with exposure to multiple European markets
- Professional development opportunities in a fast-moving, mission-driven culture
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.
The post Office IT Engineer | ENG appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Head of Operational Branches
Quality Analyst User Verification
Customer Service Representative | German | Amsterdam
Customer Relations and Sales Ambassador (French speaking)
Inside Sales Specialist | German | Alkmaar