Quality Analyst User Verification
About this role
When people sign up for bunq, they expect a fast, seamless experience. Your job is to help us keep our 5-minute promise. You’ll monitor the full onboarding flow, spot process gaps, dive into data, and bring clarity and structure to everything related to user verification quality. By turning insights into action, you will help protect our users, our product, and our bank — without compromising on speed or user experience. 🚀
Take Ownership
As a Quality Analyst User Verification, you will:
Review and evaluate user verification checks to keep them accurate, consistent, and KYC/AML compliant.
Use data-driven insights to refine and optimize our verification steps.
Maintain up-to-date knowledge of KYC, fraud trends, and regulatory changes.
Use critical thinking to solve root problems and improve processes safely.
Are you ready to make user verification seamless and secure? Let’s go! 🌈
Requirements
You have strong attention to detail and can spot inconsistencies easily. 👀
You understand KYC rules and can apply them in real workflows.
You like turning data into clear insights and recommendations.
You’re curious about trends, fraud patterns, and edge cases. 🕵🏻♀️
You’re comfortable using AI and automation tools.
You communicate clearly in English and work well with a global team. 🌐
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style