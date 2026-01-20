Home
Career
Jobs in the Netherlands
Job providers
Bunq

Bunq

Jobs in the Netherlands by Bunq

Senior Backend Engineer
User Review Owner
Information Security Officer
Digital Marketing Specialist (ASO)
Business Analyst
Head of Compliance
Inbound Sales Associate
Legal Counsel
Senior Marketing Analyst
IT Risk Engineer
Senior Quality Assurance Analyst
Data Scientist - Marketing
Backend Engineer
User Review Lead
Security Engineer
Paid Search Specialist
Growth Marketing Lead - Stocks, Crypto, Savings
Internal Process Fixer
Influencer Manager (NL, BE, DE)
Product Lead - AI

Latest career news & articles

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.