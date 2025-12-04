Digital Marketing Specialist (ASO)

Proven ASO expertise : Experience developing and executing both organic and paid App Store Optimization strategies across iOS and Android, including keyword research, metadata frameworks, and localized assets.

Paid acquisition integration : Ability to create and optimize custom product pages (iOS) and store listings (Google Play) that align with paid campaigns to maximize conversion.

Conversion rate optimization : Track record of running A/B tests on keywords, screenshots, icons, and descriptions, with data-driven insights to improve installs and conversion rates.

Project management skills : Strong organizational ability to manage multiple ASO projects, listings, and experiments simultaneously across different markets and platforms.

Fluency in English: Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app , it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style