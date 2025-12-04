Digital Marketing Specialist (ASO)
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As a Digital Marketing Specialist (ASO), you’ll be instrumental in driving our app's visibility and user acquisition across global app stores. You'll be the expert on all things app store, ensuring that millions of potential users find and fall in love with bunq.
As a Digital Marketing Specialist (ASO), you’ll play a critical role in growing our user base by optimizing our presence on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. You'll solve the crucial problem of how we stand out and attract high-quality users in a crowded marketplace.
Own and execute our organic App Store Optimization (ASO) strategy, from keyword research and metadata optimisation to creative updates, to climb the ranks in every market.
Drive a continuous cycle of data-driven experimentation, A/B testing everything from icons to screenshots to systematically improve our store conversion rates.
Collaborate with our paid acquisition team to create high-converting, message-matched custom product pages and store listings that supercharge our ad campaigns.
Spearhead our ASO efforts as we expand into new countries, adapting our strategy to local languages, cultures, and search behaviours.
Requirements
Proven ASO expertise: Experience developing and executing both organic and paid App Store Optimization strategies across iOS and Android, including keyword research, metadata frameworks, and localized assets.
Paid acquisition integration: Ability to create and optimize custom product pages (iOS) and store listings (Google Play) that align with paid campaigns to maximize conversion.
Conversion rate optimization: Track record of running A/B tests on keywords, screenshots, icons, and descriptions, with data-driven insights to improve installs and conversion rates.
Project management skills: Strong organizational ability to manage multiple ASO projects, listings, and experiments simultaneously across different markets and platforms.
Fluency in English: Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style