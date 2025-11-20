Visual Design Lead
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial admin. As a Creative Design Lead, you’ll be instrumental in shaping how we visually communicate with future users. Own and lead the creation of high-impact still and animated visuals that not only capture attention but also drive user acquisition.
Take Ownership:
You’ll play a critical role in making our audience feel truly seen and understood. You'll ensure every visual we produce feels fresh, relevant, and emotionally resonant, cutting through the noise to deliver on bunq’s promises.
Lead & Strategize: Lead, mentor, and inspire a team of visual designers to develop and execute a cohesive visual strategy for both still and animated assets across all acquisition channels, ensuring every design is instantly recognizable and on-brand.
Innovate & Automate: Maintain and improve the integration of creative AI tools and automation into our workflows, dramatically impacting our time to deliver creative assets without sacrificing quality.
Craft & Execute: Roll up your sleeves to craft exceptional, high-quality still and motion graphics yourself, setting the creative bar and leading by example in Figma and the Adobe Creative Suite.
Collaborate for Impact: Partner closely with product and marketing to translate campaign goals and user insights into compelling visual narratives that convert.
Requirements
You have advanced, hands-on expertise in the Adobe Creative Suite (especially After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator) and Figma.
You have proven experience leading and growing small to medium-sized creative teams, acting as both a mentor and a manager.
You’re a trailblazer in creative operations, with a track record of effectively implementing automation and AI tools to scale creative production.
You possess an entrepreneurial spirit and a get-shit-done mentality, perhaps from running your own creative agency or a similar high-ownership environment.
Fluent in English – Communicate effectively in a global team, ensuring collaboration and clarity across all project stages.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style.
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.