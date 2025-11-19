You are a full-funnel measurement expert with deep, hands-on experience in Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) and advanced data analysis using SQL and Python.

You're a master of experimental design, with a proven track record of running large-scale A/B and incrementality tests across multiple channels.

You are a strategic storyteller, skilled at translating complex analytics (like causal inference) into clear, actionable recommendations for senior stakeholders.

You have a strong working knowledge of the modern marketing data stack and how it all connects (e.g., GA4, Adjust, Redshift).

You are fluent in English, ensuring clarity and collaboration across our global team.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style