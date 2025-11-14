Senior Copywriter

You’re a structured, conceptual thinker who understands the entire user journey and how to communicate effectively at every stage.

You’ve mastered AI and automation to write at scale, focusing your time on strategy and driving impact.

You’re great at empathetic context switching — whether you’re launching a new feature or communicating about users’ security, you strike the right tone every time.

You thrive under pressure, delivering with speed and precision while owning your deadlines.

You write with clarity, turning complex topics into simple, empathetic, and actionable messages.

You write flawless, native-level English.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.