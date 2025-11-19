Data Scientist - Marketing
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. We're looking for a Data Scientist to join our marketing team and be the analytical force that shapes our growth. You won't just analyze the past; you'll build the predictive models and dashboards that show us the future, empowering our teams to act with speed and confidence.
Take Ownership
As a Data Scientist, you'll replace strategic uncertainty with analytical clarity. You will own the full data lifecycle and become a trusted partner who turns complex data into actionable marketing strategy.
Build and own our predictive marketing models and high-impact Looker dashboards, creating the forward-looking insights and tools our teams need to make proactive, data-driven decisions.
Drive end-to-end analytics pipelines using SQL and Python, from data cleaning and feature engineering to model development, delivering the clear, actionable insights that shape our marketing strategy.
Partner closely with product, marketing, and engineering teams, translating complex analytical outcomes into practical recommendations and becoming the trusted advisor for data-informed marketing.
Requirements
You are a master of Looker, with deep, hands-on expertise in advanced data modeling, intuitive dashboard design, and performance optimization.
You have full command of SQL and Python, with robust, hands-on experience developing predictive marketing models and applying machine learning techniques to guide strategy.
You possess strong commercial and strategic acumen, with a talent for translating complex analytical outputs into clear business implications and actionable recommendations for senior stakeholders.
You are a natural collaborator, skilled at working with diverse teams to identify high-impact opportunities and champion a data-first culture.
You are fluent in English, ensuring clear communication and effective partnership across our global team.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style