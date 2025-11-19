Data Scientist - Marketing

You are a master of Looker, with deep, hands-on expertise in advanced data modeling, intuitive dashboard design, and performance optimization.

You have full command of SQL and Python, with robust, hands-on experience developing predictive marketing models and applying machine learning techniques to guide strategy.

You possess strong commercial and strategic acumen, with a talent for translating complex analytical outputs into clear business implications and actionable recommendations for senior stakeholders.

You are a natural collaborator, skilled at working with diverse teams to identify high-impact opportunities and champion a data-first culture.

You are fluent in English, ensuring clear communication and effective partnership across our global team.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style