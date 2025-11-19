Data Scientist - Marketing

Data Scientist - Marketing

Posted on November 19, 2025
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on November 19, 2025

About this role

At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. We're looking for a Data Scientist to join our marketing team and be the analytical force that shapes our growth. You won't just analyze the past; you'll build the predictive models and dashboards that show us the future, empowering our teams to act with speed and confidence.

Take Ownership

As a Data Scientist, you'll replace strategic uncertainty with analytical clarity. You will own the full data lifecycle and become a trusted partner who turns complex data into actionable marketing strategy.

  • Build and own our predictive marketing models and high-impact Looker dashboards, creating the forward-looking insights and tools our teams need to make proactive, data-driven decisions.

  • Drive end-to-end analytics pipelines using SQL and Python, from data cleaning and feature engineering to model development, delivering the clear, actionable insights that shape our marketing strategy.

  • Partner closely with product, marketing, and engineering teams, translating complex analytical outcomes into practical recommendations and becoming the trusted advisor for data-informed marketing.

Requirements

  • You are a master of Looker, with deep, hands-on expertise in advanced data modeling, intuitive dashboard design, and performance optimization.

  • You have full command of SQL and Python, with robust, hands-on experience developing predictive marketing models and applying machine learning techniques to guide strategy.

  • You possess strong commercial and strategic acumen, with a talent for translating complex analytical outputs into clear business implications and actionable recommendations for senior stakeholders.

  • You are a natural collaborator, skilled at working with diverse teams to identify high-impact opportunities and champion a data-first culture.

  • You are fluent in English, ensuring clear communication and effective partnership across our global team.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

Want more jobs like this?Get Marketing / PR jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Sponsorship Lead
Senior Copywriter
Growth Marketing Lead - Stocks, Crypto, Savings
Senior Marketing Effectiveness Specialist
Visual Design Lead
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position