Sponsorship Lead

You have a sixth sense for branding and can turn strategic partnerships into clear, actionable plans that teams can execute immediately.

You are relentless about frictionless user journeys and excel at simplifying complex processes. You’re hands-on, operational, and ready to roll up your sleeves.

You let data guide your decisions and consistently connect brand visibility to measurable growth and conversion.

You think in scalable systems and naturally define activation steps, owners, timelines, and success metrics the moment a deal is signed.

You have a passion for music and sports and understand how culture shapes behavior, helping attract the right users in the right moments.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with UrbanSports for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.