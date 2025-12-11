Paid Search Specialist
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As a Paid Search Specialist, you’ll be instrumental in driving our global growth by connecting us with people actively looking for a better way to bank. You'll be the mastermind behind our search engine strategy, ensuring that when someone needs a solution to their financial problems, bunq is the first and best answer they find.
As our Paid Search Specialist, you’ll play a critical role in executing our acquisition strategy, bringing new users into the bunq ecosystem by capturing high-intent demand on search engines.
Refine keywords, targeting, and ad messaging while balancing manual and automated optimizations. Conduct regular audits to ensure campaign hygiene and traffic quality.
Continuously A/B test and optimize every part of the funnel, from keywords and ad copy to landing pages and bidding strategies, to drive down CPA and maximize ROI.
Dive deep into campaign data to uncover actionable insights, monitor performance against core KPIs, and report on results to steer the future of our search strategy.
Collaborate with the wider acquisition team to identify and test new opportunities, whether it's expanding into new markets, languages, or exploring untapped search platforms.
Requirements
Proven experience managing large-scale Google Search campaigns.
Expertise in keyword strategy, ad copy, targeting, bidding, and campaign structure.
Proficiency with Smart Bidding and ability to troubleshoot pacing, ROI, and performance gaps.
Strong analytical skills with experience using Google Ads, Looker, GA4, or similar analytics platforms.
Curious and proactive, with hands-on experience in A/B testing, landing page experiments, and AI-driven tools for ad testing, keyword expansion, and reporting automation.
Fluent in English, with excellent communication skills to collaborate effectively in a global team.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style