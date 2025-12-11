Paid Search Specialist

Proven experience managing large-scale Google Search campaigns.

Expertise in keyword strategy, ad copy, targeting, bidding, and campaign structure .

Proficiency with Smart Bidding and ability to troubleshoot pacing, ROI, and performance gaps.

Strong analytical skills with experience using Google Ads, Looker, GA4 , or similar analytics platforms.

Curious and proactive, with hands-on experience in A/B testing, landing page experiments, and AI-driven tools for ad testing, keyword expansion, and reporting automation.

Fluent in English, with excellent communication skills to collaborate effectively in a global team.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style