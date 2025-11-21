Growth Marketing Lead - Stocks, Crypto, Savings

Posted on November 21, 2025
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
About this role

Why should building wealth be so complicated? At bunq, we believe it’s time for a revolution. We’re searching for a visionary leader to demolish the old, fragmented approach to finance and build a single, brilliant platform for our users to grow all their money—from stocks and crypto to savings. You won’t just be managing a category; you’ll be the architect of the future, shaping how millions of people build their financial destiny. Your vision will become their reality.

Take Ownership:

  • Design and execute the long-term strategy for the entire Wealth category, taking full ownership of its financial success by hitting ambitious targets for revenue, user growth, and profitability.

  • Take complete control of our wealth product portfolio. You'll drive strategic pricing, run high-impact promotions, and build powerful relationships with key partners (like exchanges and data providers) to ensure our offering is second to none.

  • Partner closely with our marketing teams to lead explosive go-to-market campaigns for new products. With your finger on the pulse of market trends and competitor moves, you'll continuously identify and seize new growth opportunities.

Requirements

  • You are a master of category management, with a proven gift for creating and executing strategies that blow sales and profitability goals out of the water.

  • You have deep expertise in the retail investing and WealthTech space, possessing an intimate understanding of consumer products like stocks, ETFs, crypto, and savings.

  • You have serious commercial and financial acumen, with a strong track record of owning a P&L, managing budgets, and being directly accountable for a product's financial success.

  • You are an expert negotiator and partner manager, skilled at identifying, building, and managing strategic relationships with vendors to unlock value and drive innovation.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with UrbanSports for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.

