Internal Process Fixer
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Internal Process Fixer, you will be the driving force behind our operational excellence. Your mission is to analyze, redesign, and automate the internal processes that our teams or users rely on every day.
Take ownership
As an Internal Process Fixer, you will work across the entire organization to identify bottlenecks, eliminate inefficiencies, and build scalable solutions.
Dive deep into our internal workflows to identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and pain points that hinder team performance and success.
Design, build, and maintain robust automated workflows using low-code platforms (like n8n) and custom scripts to eliminate manual tasks and streamline operations from end to end.
Translate raw operational data into clear, actionable insights. You will create dashboards and reports for process owners and team leads to enable data-driven decision-making.
Work closely with stakeholders across various departments to understand their challenges, gather requirements for process improvements, and effectively manage the implementation of new solutions.
Requirements
You have a solid understanding of software development concepts and hands-on experience using APIs. You don't need to be a senior developer, but you can read code and understand how systems interact.
Proven experience with low-code/no-code automation tools (e.g., n8n, Zapier, Make). Direct experience with n8n is a major plus, and familiarity with BPMN is a bonus.
You are a clear and concise communicator with strong stakeholder management skills, capable of building relationships and getting buy-in from teams across the organization. Fluency in English is essential.
You are a proactive problem-solver who naturally challenges the status quo. You don't just execute tasks; you are always looking for opportunities to improve processes.
You have a talent for breaking down complex issues and designing simple and scalable solutions.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey and Bulgaria)
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey and Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style