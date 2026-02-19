Recruitment Operations Specialist

You're fluent in English

You have a proven track record of managing and improving key recruitment metrics and turning roadblocks into actionable solutions

You have previous experience in a complex hiring landscape, with a focus on delivering scalable and sustainable hiring processes

You’re a master of using recruitment technologies and tools (ATS, analytics, and sourcing platforms)

You’re proficient or have a strong interest in developing and applying AI solutions in recruitment

You can work independently and take ownership in the moments when it matters the most

You’re passionate about bunq’s mission and have the desire to be part of a team that’s challenging the status quo

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)

🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)

🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle(such as a Multisport card, travel and food vouchers)

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and the Netherlands)

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options in Turkey and the Netherlands, lunch allowance in Bulgaria

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in the Netherlands)

⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey and Bulgaria)

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and the Netherlands)

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.