Recruitment Operations Specialist
About this role
At bunq, we’re more than just a bank - we’re on a mission to transform how people experience banking! We believe that outstanding talent is key to driving innovation, and we need your expertise to optimize our hiring systems and ensure candidate and hiring team satisfaction. As our Recruitment Operations Specialist, you will play a crucial role in crafting seamless recruitment processes. Are you ready to revolutionize hiring? Let’s build the future of recruitment together 🚀
Take ownership
Manage, integrate, and maximize the potential of our recruitment tools (ATS, analytics platforms, sourcing tools, scheduling tools) to create a more efficient and seamless hiring process 📈
Redesign workflows to eliminate inefficiencies and ensure an exceptional experience for both candidates and hiring teams ✨
Implement AI-first solutions to enhance recruitment processes, from sourcing to candidate assessments 🤖
Train teams and guide the adoption of new tools and processes while effectively collaborating with recruiters, hiring managers, and external vendors 🤝
Leverage data to drive improvements in key KPIs such as time-to-hire, quality-of-hire, and candidate NPS and translate insights into actionable solutions and track their impact over time 📊
Continuously evolve an effective recruitment strategy that ensures fairness and skills-based evaluations, empowering your team to meet hiring targets consistently ✅
You’ll thrive in our environment if this sounds like you:
You have intrinsic motivation about improving recruitment processes
You have a passion for workflow automation, process reengineering, and creating user-centric experiences
You have a deep curiosity and understanding of the AI and tech landscape
You’re a pro at training, championing, and coordinating and have excellent communication skills
Requirements
You're fluent in English
You have a proven track record of managing and improving key recruitment metrics and turning roadblocks into actionable solutions
You have previous experience in a complex hiring landscape, with a focus on delivering scalable and sustainable hiring processes
You’re a master of using recruitment technologies and tools (ATS, analytics, and sourcing platforms)
You’re proficient or have a strong interest in developing and applying AI solutions in recruitment
You can work independently and take ownership in the moments when it matters the most
You’re passionate about bunq’s mission and have the desire to be part of a team that’s challenging the status quo
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle(such as a Multisport card, travel and food vouchers)
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and the Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options in Turkey and the Netherlands, lunch allowance in Bulgaria
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in the Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey and Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and the Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.