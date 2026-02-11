Talent Acquisition Associate / Corporate Recruiter (part-time)

Are you a recruiter who thrives on ownership, variety, and real connection? In this part-time Talent Acquisition Associate role, you’ll manage the full recruitment cycle for an international lifestyle brand; from intake and job profiling to sourcing, interviewing, and onboarding. You’ll work closely with hiring managers and the HR team to shape a smooth, candidate-focused process, while also contributing to talent development and employer branding. Based in Amsterdam, this is your chance to combine hands-on recruiting with strategic input in a collaborative and people-driven environment.

Your job as a Talent Acquisition Associate:

As a Talent Acquisition Associate / Corporate Recruiter, you are responsible for managing the full recruitment cycle for an international organisation in the lifestyle and apparel industry. You work closely with HR colleagues and department leads to identify hiring needs, create compelling job profiles, and select the right talent. You ensure an efficient and personal recruitment process, while supporting onboarding and talent development initiatives. You understand the organisational structure and culture, enabling you to find candidates who truly fit. In this role, you help shape the associate experience and strengthen the company’s employer brand.

Developing the annual recruitment plan together with HR and department leaders.

Creating and publishing job postings across internal and external platforms.

Screening and selecting candidates, including active sourcing when required.

Coordinating the interview process and serving as the HR representative during interviews.

Supporting onboarding activities and contributing to associate experience initiatives.

Collaborate with HR colleagues to support with Learning & Development projects.

You’ll work 28 to 30 hours per week in a (flexible) hybrid format. Occasional availability to increase your workweek in the future is appreciated, depending on team needs.

Your workplace

This international company has a long-standing heritage and is known for producing high-quality products in the lifestyle and workwear segment. With a focus on durability, authenticity, and functionality, their collections are appreciated by professionals and enthusiasts alike. The European team consists of around 80 professionals and combines craftsmanship with a modern, people-first work culture. The organisation values collaboration, transparency, and continuous growth, both for the company and its people. You’ll be part of a supportive and experienced HR team, including a Senior HR Manager (your direct lead), an HR Business Partner, and an HR & Payroll Officer. You’ll collaborate closely with team leads across various departments. The team culture is international, informal, and hands-on, with plenty of room for ownership, humor, and learning. The office is located in lively Amsterdam and supports hybrid work.



What do you bring to the table?

You are a people-focused professional who communicates easily at all levels. You take initiative, are organised, and work well both independently and within a team. You understand what makes a good match, not just on paper, but in practice. You enjoy working in a dynamic, multicultural setting and value quality in every step of the recruitment process. Furthermore, you'll bring:

fluency in English and basic to intermediate level of Dutch (A2/B1) is a must.

at least 3 years of experience in recruitment (preferably combined with HR support tasks).

experience with LinkedIn Recruiter and HR systems (e.g. BCS, Dayforce, Microsoft 365).

work experience in Apparel, Fashion or Retail is an advantage.

What’s in it for you?

You’ll join a values-driven organisation with a strong reputation and a positive, inclusive culture. You'll receive: