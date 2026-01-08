Internal Tools Fixer
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Internal Tools Fixer, you will be the champion of our internal tool ecosystem. Your mission is to ensure our tools empower our teams to work more efficiently and contribute effectively to our North Star.
Take ownership
As an Internal Tools Fixer, be responsible for analyzing our current toolset, identifying pain points and opportunities for improvement, and driving changes that make a real impact.
Proactively gather and analyze decentralized data to identify internal tool problems and spot inefficiencies, engaging directly with teams and tool owners to understand their challenges.
Expertly guide users through internal tool changes, such as deprecations or new roll-outs, by providing effective communication, clear documentation, and hands-on training.
Design, build, and maintain automated, user-centric processes and workflows, leveraging internal tools like n8n to streamline operations.
Requirements
You have a solid understanding of software concepts with hands-on experience using APIs. While you don't need to be a developer, you can comfortably read code and understand how systems connect.
Proven experience with low-code automation-building tools (e.g., n8n, Zapier, Make). Direct, hands-on experience with n8n is a major plus, and familiarity with BPMN is a bonus.
You are a clear, proactive communicator with strong stakeholder management skills, capable of building relationships and getting buy-in across the organization. Fluency in English is essential.
You are a natural innovator who challenges the status quo. You don’t just execute tasks; you constantly seek out opportunities to improve tools and processes.
You have a talent for breaking down complex issues and designing simple, scalable, and effective solutions.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey and Bulgaria)
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey and Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style