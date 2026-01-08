Internal Tools Fixer

You have a solid understanding of software concepts with hands-on experience using APIs. While you don't need to be a developer, you can comfortably read code and understand how systems connect.

Proven experience with low-code automation-building tools (e.g., n8n, Zapier, Make). Direct, hands-on experience with n8n is a major plus, and familiarity with BPMN is a bonus.

You are a clear, proactive communicator with strong stakeholder management skills, capable of building relationships and getting buy-in across the organization. Fluency in English is essential.

You are a natural innovator who challenges the status quo. You don’t just execute tasks; you constantly seek out opportunities to improve tools and processes.

You have a talent for breaking down complex issues and designing simple, scalable, and effective solutions.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app , it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)

🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey and Bulgaria)

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)

⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey and Bulgaria)

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style