Recruitment Coordinator | ENG | Temporary | Immediately Available

Recruitment Coordination is more than scheduling interviews — it’s about creating seamless candidate journeys while driving operational excellence alongside Talent Acquisition partners. We are looking for an experienced Recruitment Coordinator who thrives in a high-volume, fast-paced environment with complex scheduling requests and competing priorities. You are someone who builds strong, trusted relationships with recruiters, hiring managers, and business stakeholders.

In this role, you will manage intricate interview logistics with precision and care — whether virtual or onsite — ensuring every step feels effortless for candidates and stakeholders alike.

What You’ll Do:

Own the end-to-end interview scheduling workflow, juggling multiple time zones, interviewer preferences, and last-minute changes with impeccable attention to detail

Partner closely with recruiters and collaborate with hiring managers, interviewers, and assistants to ensure smooth coordination and communication

Advocate for candidates by respecting their time and designing thoughtful interview days that allow candidates to shine

Proactively identify bottlenecks and provide solutions, flagging issues early and collaborating with the TA team to resolve challenges quickly

Maintain data integrity across our tools to ensure flawless execution

Bring a candidate-centric mindset that drives exceptional experiences aligned with our culture and values

What We Look For:

Detail-oriented: You’re meticulous and manage complexity without sacrificing accuracy or quality

You’re meticulous and manage complexity without sacrificing accuracy or quality Communication skills: Clear, proactive, and concise communicator who builds trusted relationships and isn’t afraid to push back constructively

Clear, proactive, and concise communicator who builds trusted relationships and isn’t afraid to push back constructively Adaptability & judgment: You remain calm under pressure, pivot quickly, and exercise sound judgment independently

You remain calm under pressure, pivot quickly, and exercise sound judgment independently Self-starter: You thrive with autonomy, take ownership, and execute efficiently without hand-holding

You thrive with autonomy, take ownership, and execute efficiently without hand-holding Collaboration: You work well with diverse teams, share best practices, and foster an inclusive, respectful environment

You work well with diverse teams, share best practices, and foster an inclusive, respectful environment Tech-savvy: Proficient in Google Workspace, familiar with recruiting tools, and quick to master new systems

Proficient in Google Workspace, familiar with recruiting tools, and quick to master new systems Fluent English: Strong verbal and written skills to communicate effectively across global teams

Why Is This Opportunity Exciting:

The candidate experience is critical — it shapes how top talent perceives an organisation and influences its ability to build high-performing teams. The Recruitment Coordinators create exceptional experiences for candidates and colleagues alike. You’ll work alongside talented, passionate people who set a high bar, embrace feedback, and thrive in a high-performance culture.

If you’re driven by meaningful work and want to be part of building something exceptional, we’d love to hear from you.

Please note: This is a 6-month contract position filled exclusively through our recruitment agency. All applications must be submitted via the agency. The hiring organisation will remain confidential until the shortlisting stage.

