Recruitment Coordinator | ENG | Temporary | Immediately Available
About this role
Recruitment Coordination is more than scheduling interviews — it’s about creating seamless candidate journeys while driving operational excellence alongside Talent Acquisition partners. We are looking for an experienced Recruitment Coordinator who thrives in a high-volume, fast-paced environment with complex scheduling requests and competing priorities. You are someone who builds strong, trusted relationships with recruiters, hiring managers, and business stakeholders.
In this role, you will manage intricate interview logistics with precision and care — whether virtual or onsite — ensuring every step feels effortless for candidates and stakeholders alike.
What You’ll Do:
- Own the end-to-end interview scheduling workflow, juggling multiple time zones, interviewer preferences, and last-minute changes with impeccable attention to detail
- Partner closely with recruiters and collaborate with hiring managers, interviewers, and assistants to ensure smooth coordination and communication
- Advocate for candidates by respecting their time and designing thoughtful interview days that allow candidates to shine
- Proactively identify bottlenecks and provide solutions, flagging issues early and collaborating with the TA team to resolve challenges quickly
- Maintain data integrity across our tools to ensure flawless execution
- Bring a candidate-centric mindset that drives exceptional experiences aligned with our culture and values
What We Look For:
- Detail-oriented: You’re meticulous and manage complexity without sacrificing accuracy or quality
- Communication skills: Clear, proactive, and concise communicator who builds trusted relationships and isn’t afraid to push back constructively
- Adaptability & judgment: You remain calm under pressure, pivot quickly, and exercise sound judgment independently
- Self-starter: You thrive with autonomy, take ownership, and execute efficiently without hand-holding
- Collaboration: You work well with diverse teams, share best practices, and foster an inclusive, respectful environment
- Tech-savvy: Proficient in Google Workspace, familiar with recruiting tools, and quick to master new systems
- Fluent English: Strong verbal and written skills to communicate effectively across global teams
Why Is This Opportunity Exciting:
The candidate experience is critical — it shapes how top talent perceives an organisation and influences its ability to build high-performing teams. The Recruitment Coordinators create exceptional experiences for candidates and colleagues alike. You’ll work alongside talented, passionate people who set a high bar, embrace feedback, and thrive in a high-performance culture.
If you’re driven by meaningful work and want to be part of building something exceptional, we’d love to hear from you.
Please note: This is a 6-month contract position filled exclusively through our recruitment agency. All applications must be submitted via the agency. The hiring organisation will remain confidential until the shortlisting stage.
