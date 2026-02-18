Talent Coordinator - English

Our client is the world's leading internet entertainment service with more than 260 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, and feature films in a variety of genres and languages.

We are looking for an experienced Talent Coordinator to join our client’s team in Amsterdam. In the role, you will be responsible for delivering seamless, high-touch interview logistics in close partnership with their Talent Acquisition (TA) team, hiring managers, and key business stakeholders.

Job Profile for Talent Coordinator

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Own the end-to-end interview scheduling workflow, managing multiple time zones, interviewer preferences, and last-minute changes with impeccable attention to detail

Partner closely with recruiters and collaborate with hiring managers, interviewers, and assistants to ensure smooth coordination and clear communication

Advocate for candidates by respecting their time and designing thoughtful interview days that enable them to perform at their best

Proactively identify process gaps and provide solutions, flag issues early, and collaborate with the TA team to resolve challenges quickly

Maintain data integrity across systems to ensure flawless execution

Champion a candidate-centric mindset that drives exceptional experiences aligned with company culture and values

Candidate Profile for Talent Coordinator

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Proficient with Google Workspace and familiar with recruiting technology, with the ability to quickly learn new systems

Experience working collaboratively with diverse teams in a fast-paced environment

Detail-oriented, able to manage complexity without sacrificing accuracy or quality

Strong verbal and written communicator, clear, proactive, and confident in building trusted relationships

Adaptable and calm under pressure, able to pivot quickly and exercise sound independent judgement

Self-starter who thrives with autonomy, takes ownership, and executes efficiently without close supervision

Collaborative team player who shares best practices and fosters an inclusive, respectful environment

What Our Client Offers