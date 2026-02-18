Talent Coordinator - English
Posted on February 18, 2026
Amsterdam
40
Posted on February 18, 2026
About this role
Our client is the world's leading internet entertainment service with more than 260 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, and feature films in a variety of genres and languages.
We are looking for an experienced Talent Coordinator to join our client’s team in Amsterdam. In the role, you will be responsible for delivering seamless, high-touch interview logistics in close partnership with their Talent Acquisition (TA) team, hiring managers, and key business stakeholders.
Job Profile for Talent Coordinator
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- Own the end-to-end interview scheduling workflow, managing multiple time zones, interviewer preferences, and last-minute changes with impeccable attention to detail
- Partner closely with recruiters and collaborate with hiring managers, interviewers, and assistants to ensure smooth coordination and clear communication
- Advocate for candidates by respecting their time and designing thoughtful interview days that enable them to perform at their best
- Proactively identify process gaps and provide solutions, flag issues early, and collaborate with the TA team to resolve challenges quickly
- Maintain data integrity across systems to ensure flawless execution
- Champion a candidate-centric mindset that drives exceptional experiences aligned with company culture and values
Candidate Profile for Talent Coordinator
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Proficient with Google Workspace and familiar with recruiting technology, with the ability to quickly learn new systems
- Experience working collaboratively with diverse teams in a fast-paced environment
- Detail-oriented, able to manage complexity without sacrificing accuracy or quality
- Strong verbal and written communicator, clear, proactive, and confident in building trusted relationships
- Adaptable and calm under pressure, able to pivot quickly and exercise sound independent judgement
- Self-starter who thrives with autonomy, takes ownership, and executes efficiently without close supervision
- Collaborative team player who shares best practices and fosters an inclusive, respectful environment
What Our Client Offers
- 25 vacation days per year
- Pension plan
- Opportunity to join a dynamic international environment
- Work for a global organisation
- Be part of a passionate and creative team
