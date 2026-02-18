Facilities: Workplace Systems Owner

Proven ability to solve complex, recurring facilities problems by designing durable systems and identifying root causes, not just treating symptoms.

Demonstrated experience in owning and delivering multi-stakeholder programs end-to-end, ensuring predictable execution and clear milestones.

Strong decision-making and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to drive alignment and make trade-offs clear across functions without needing formal authority.

Deep operational judgment with the ability to balance speed, cost, and quality, and distinguish between what needs global standardization versus local autonomy.

Exceptional communication skills, with the ability to convey ownership, risks, and decisions with unambiguous clarity to all stakeholders.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.