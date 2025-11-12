User Review Owner
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a financial app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our User Review Owner, you’ll be instrumental in safeguarding our community and upholding the integrity of our platform. You will collaborate with our dynamic teams to ensure our users have a seamless, innovative, and secure experience, allowing them to manage their finances with confidence and peace of mind.
Take Ownership
Reduce EDD case handling times and improve overall agent efficiency by implementing necessary improvements to processes, tools, and reporting.
Achieve and maintain backlog-free operations by optimizing and automating user review processes.
Create a smooth and clear experience for both users and employees involved in the review processes by mapping out the EDD process, identifying painful inefficiencies, and proposing ways to eliminate, simplify, or automate them.
Requirements
Deep understanding of KYC, AML, and EDD principles, preferably with hands-on experience in a financial or regulated environment.
Proven expertise in managing and using AI skills aimed at automating operational processes.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Proven track record of analyzing, mapping, and optimizing complex operational processes to enhance efficiency.
Fluent in English – Communicate effectively in a global team, ensuring collaboration and clarity across all project stages.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style