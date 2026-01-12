Customer Service Representative | German | Amsterdam

Our international client is seeking a proactive and self-motivated Channel Ambassador with excellent German and English language skills. Based in Amsterdam, you will provide exceptional support and service, addressing inquiries and resolving issues efficiently.

In this role as a Channel Ambassador, you serve as the listening ear and friendly voice of our client. Your primary channels of assistance include phone, social media, and email. Your approach is marked by a genuine desire to provide helpful responses infused with a generous dose of personal attention. Not by mindlessly following a corporate script, but by being genuinely aware, genuinely interacting, helping, and inspiring. Whoever the customer is, as ambassador you give them that special attention. Sometimes by reassuring them, sometimes by suggesting a great alternative. You excel at swiftly finding solutions to problems and strive to go above and beyond to exceed customer expectations whenever possible.



Start-Date: February 2nd



Bachelor degree preferred.



German and English flow smoothly from your mouth and keyboard.



You are flexible in working hours and available for 24 - 40 hours a week.



Flexible working hours from Monday through Friday between 08:45 and 21:00 and on weekends between 10:00 and 18:30.



You have creative and customer directed writing skills.



You are service-oriented, have a talent for teamwork and excellent communication skills.

