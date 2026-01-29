Customer Success Advisor | German

Established in 1995, our client is a global supplier of the best available software development tools and components to commercial application software developers. They are a multicultural, international and entrepreneurial company with operations in the USA, UK, Ireland, Japan and now in the Netherlands. They support over 125,000 customers in over 180 countries with teams speaking more than 10 languages.

For their team in Amsterdam, we are now looking for a Customer Success Advisor who is fluent in German and English to join their latest branch office.

In this role, you will be dealing directly with our existing German and English speaking customers by email, phone and LiveChat, helping them to get properly licensed and stay supported with their software needs, and it is a position that is focused on relationship building, excellent customer service and selling.

As one of the founding members of this new team, this is a great opportunity to grow for the long term in a dynamic company.

In this role, you will:

Handling inquiries from international customers via email, phone, and live chats on software product licensing, prices, payment information and order status, either directly or assisting Accounts Managers

Create quotes for new software licenses and renewals for the sales team and allocated customers

Follow-up quotes to win business, if requested

Manage customer orders from order entry to order fulfillment ensuring all data is correct, including pricing, license registration details and deliveries

Coordinate efficiently with suppliers to ensure timely delivery of quotes and orders

Communicate with customers on the status of quotes and orders

Collaborate with Account Managers, Tech Support, Finance and external parties to ensure that requests are promptly answered to ensure customer satisfaction

Maintaining customer and order databases

Any other ad-hoc tasks that may be required

Who we are looking for:

Excellent written and oral communication at near-native level both in German and English .

. At least 2 years of experience in customer success, customer services or similar inside sales role. Experience in the IT industry is a big plus!

Motivated, willing to learn and work in a software sales environment that is continuously changing.

Excellent organisational skills and the ability to effectively multi-task with great attention to detail.

Goal oriented and able to work autonomously and cross functionally with a dynamic team who rely on each other to achieve monthly and quarter targets.

Strong ability and experience to work under pressure in a busy environment to meet deadlines.

Good with numbers to ensure your ability to understand varied discount structures, currencies, and quote proposals.

What our client offers:

Competitive salary and benefits package

Monthly performance-based bonus

Personal development and professional growth based on your ambition

Extensive onboarding and continuous support

Collaborative and international business culture with a supportive team environment

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who has valid work permit in the Netherlands

The post Customer Success Advisor | German appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.