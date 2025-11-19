User Review Lead
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a financial app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our User Review Lead, you will be at the forefront of protecting this trust. You will lead a critical team dedicated to ensuring that our platform remains a secure environment, providing clear and empathetic support while safeguarding our users from risk.
Take Ownership
Reduce EDD case handling times and improve overall agent efficiency by implementing necessary improvements to processes, tools, and reporting.
Achieve and maintain backlog-free operations by optimizing and automating user review processes.
Create a smooth and clear experience for both users and employees involved in the review processes by mapping out the EDD process, identifying painful inefficiencies, and proposing ways to eliminate, simplify, or automate them.
Requirements
Demonstrated experience in leading, coaching, and developing high-performing operational teams to consistently achieve and surpass ambitious targets.
Deep, hands-on expertise in KYC, AML, and EDD principles, acquired within a financial or similarly regulated industry.
A proven track record of leveraging AI and automation to significantly enhance the efficiency and scalability of operational processes.
Exceptional analytical and problem-solving capabilities, with a talent for diagnosing root causes and designing effective, scalable solutions.
Proven success in analyzing, mapping, and re-engineering complex operational workflows to drive measurable efficiency gains.
Fluency in English, with excellent communication skills for ensuring clarity and collaboration within a global team environment.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey & Bulgaria)
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey & Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style