German speaking Claims Associate

Are you a problem solver with passion to help others? Are you looking to start a new job in an international company? Then this is the job for you! Our client, a global insurance company is looking for German speaking Claims Associates to join their team and support getting their German clients back on their feet when their gadget gets lost, stolen, or damaged.You are an outgoing person looking to start your career in an international environment with many growth possibilities. You are skilled in working efficiently and precisely prioritising tasks and eager to learn more. In this part-time (24 or 32h) role you will work across 5 days a week between Monday and Friday, 09.00 – 20.00 and Saturday 10.00 – 17.00. You will join the European Claims team based in Amsterdam and have the chance to work 3 days remotely. Benefits include 28 holiday days, care & wellfare allowance of €45 per month, €50 net on your birthday, annual bonus and more!To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.