Inbound Sales Associate
About this role
At bunq, we make banking easy. But sometimes, even the most excited entrepreneurs get stuck during sign-up. That's where you come in. You're the problem-solver who swoops in, clears the roadblocks, and helps them officially join bunq.
Take Ownership:
You’ll talk to potential customers, figure out why they're stuck in the sign-up process, and walk them through the final steps to get their account open.
A lot of people will need your help. You’ll have to quickly decide who to contact first to make sure they don't give up and go somewhere else.
You'll follow a clear sales process to help interested entrepreneurs become active bunq users.
You’ll keep our customer system (CRM) updated with your notes. This helps our tech and marketing teams see where the problems are and fix them for future users.
Requirements
You speak fluent Dutch. You'll be talking and writing with Dutch entrepreneurs all day.
You have some sales experience and know how to manage your own list of leads to get results.
You're good at managing your time and can easily spot which leads are most likely to convert so you can focus your energy there.
You're the kind of person who keeps meticulous notes on customer interactions because you know it's key to doing a good job.