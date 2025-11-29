Inbound Sales Associate

Inbound Sales Associate

Posted on November 29, 2025
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Entry level
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Entry level

About this role

At bunq, we make banking easy. But sometimes, even the most excited entrepreneurs get stuck during sign-up. That's where you come in. You're the problem-solver who swoops in, clears the roadblocks, and helps them officially join bunq.

Take Ownership:

  • You’ll talk to potential customers, figure out why they're stuck in the sign-up process, and walk them through the final steps to get their account open.

  • A lot of people will need your help. You’ll have to quickly decide who to contact first to make sure they don't give up and go somewhere else.

  • You'll follow a clear sales process to help interested entrepreneurs become active bunq users.

  • You’ll keep our customer system (CRM) updated with your notes. This helps our tech and marketing teams see where the problems are and fix them for future users.

Requirements

  • You speak fluent Dutch. You'll be talking and writing with Dutch entrepreneurs all day.

  • You have some sales experience and know how to manage your own list of leads to get results.

  • You're good at managing your time and can easily spot which leads are most likely to convert so you can focus your energy there.

  • You're the kind of person who keeps meticulous notes on customer interactions because you know it's key to doing a good job.

