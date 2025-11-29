Inbound Sales Associate

At bunq, we make banking easy. But sometimes, even the most excited entrepreneurs get stuck during sign-up. That's where you come in. You're the problem-solver who swoops in, clears the roadblocks, and helps them officially join bunq.

Take Ownership:

You’ll talk to potential customers, figure out why they're stuck in the sign-up process, and walk them through the final steps to get their account open.

A lot of people will need your help. You’ll have to quickly decide who to contact first to make sure they don't give up and go somewhere else.

You'll follow a clear sales process to help interested entrepreneurs become active bunq users.