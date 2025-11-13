Influencer Manager (FR, GB, IE)

You have a background in end-to-end influencer campaign management, with a proven track record of executing flawless campaigns that deliver on time and on brand.

You know how to identify the right influencers, negotiate like a pro, and build strong, lasting relationships across multiple markets.

You live and breathe KPIs and you turn complex data into clear, actionable strategies for optimization.

You have your finger on the pulse of culture. You possess deep expertise in social media platforms, audience behavior, and the latest trends, especially within the FR, GB and IE markets.

You are fluent in French and English

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿





All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.