International Planner | Dutch

Our client is a global leader in smart locker systems, enabling flexible, dynamic workplaces for millions of users worldwide. Their cutting-edge technology empowers international organizations to optimize workspace efficiency, with operations in the Netherlands, USA, Australia, Germany, Denmark, and France. With over 2 million daily users, they foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and customer excellence.



About the role:

We are looking for a customer-focused and detail-oriented planner who takes ownership of scheduling installation and service activities. This role works closely with colleagues in Project Delivery, Customer Success and Logistics teams ensuring that technicians are optimally deployed and that customers receive timely and accurate communication. Successful candidates need to demonstrate decisiveness, proactivity and problem solving skills.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to :

Plan installation and service assignments efficiently, considering availability, logistics, priorities, and customer needs.

Serve as the primary planning contact for customers & partners, providing updates and managing expectations.

Monitor installation timelines, delivery schedules, and milestones, intervening when necessary.

Ensure technicians and service engineers are fully prepared for each site visit.

Coordinate hardware deliveries and interactions with external partners.

Requirements :

Prior experience in planning or coordinating technical installations or service operations.

Experience working in a dynamic environment with multiple stakeholders.

Strong affinity with technology and/or ICT.

Excellent command of Dutch/English; additional languages are an advantage.

Strong multitasking and stress-management skills.

What is in it for you:

A great salary

Flexible working hours and a hybrid work model

A company that values ambition and offers great growth opportunities

7-month contract to begin with

26 holiday days and additional appealing benefits

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com

