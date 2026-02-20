Service & Operations Planner | English & Dutch B1

Plan and coordinate international installation and service visits

Align schedules based on technician availability, priorities, and logistics

Communicate planning updates clearly to customers and partners

Monitor project timelines and intervene when delays or issues arise

Ensure field engineers and technicians are fully prepared for site visits

Coordinate hardware deliveries with logistics and external partners

Maintain accurate planning data and reporting in internal systems

Support go-live activities and handover to Customer Success teams

Provide insights to improve planning processes and efficiency

Act as key user for planning and field service tools

As an International Service Planner, you are responsible for. You ensure technicians are scheduled efficiently, customers are informed, and projects run smoothly from planning through go-live. You act as the central point of contact between customers, technicians, field engineers, logistics partners, and internal teams. Your responsibilities include: