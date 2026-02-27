Operator Depot - Dutch & English

Our client is an international company, supplying essential industrial gases and related equipment to various sectors, focusing on innovation and sustainability. They lead in the development of large-scale gas projects that convert natural resources into valuable products. Known for their operational excellence and commitment to safety and the environment, they are dedicated to creating solutions that benefit communities worldwide.

We are looking for a motivated Operator Depot to join their team in Haarlem. In this hands-on role, you will support the gas cylinder filling process by handling, loading, and monitoring gas holders, ensuring all depot operations run smoothly and safely. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who enjoys practical work, teamwork, and maintaining high safety standards in a fast-paced environment.

Job Profile for Operator Depot

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Support the gas cylinder filling process by handling and processing gas cylinders

Load and unload gas cylinders from trucks

Sort gas cylinders and place them in the correct process flow

Monitor gas cylinders and report irregularities or defects

Perform minor maintenance work on gas holders

Carry out general housekeeping tasks to maintain a clean and safe working environment

Candidate Profile for Operator Depot

Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken

Junior level experience in an industrial or production environment

Possession of a forklift certificate

Knowledge of gas holders

Basic knowledge of ERP systems (e.g., SAP)

Ability to work under noisy conditions and in varying temperatures or weather conditions

What Our Client Offers