About this role
Our client is seeking an outgoing and proactive Senior Associate QA to provide quality oversight within the labeling and packaging hall in a GMP-regulated environment. The role combines structured routine quality tasks with dynamic issue handling on the production floor. As the first point of contact for quality-related production issues, you ensure compliance, product integrity, and regulatory adherence while collaborating closely with various departments.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide QA guidance and support in the production area.
- Perform batch record review of batches assembled, packaged and labeled before production activities take place.
- Triage and manage production floor issues (e.g., jams, material incidents, deviations).
- Perform finished product checks during (commercial) production runs.
- Assist in various investigations, as needed.
- Responsible for preparation of weekly/monthly metrics.
- Perform GMP compliance checks in production.
- Establish effective working relationships with Production, Warehouse, Maintenance and Engineering, QA Management and the Qualified Person.
Requirements
- MBO, Bachelor's or Master's degree in Life Sciences, Pharma, or equivalent experience.
- 3+ years in a regulated industry (pharmaceutical, medical device or food).
- Quality Assurance experience is a Must.
- Strong understanding of GMP/GDP and compliance requirements is an advantage.
- Flexible to work 100% on-site in a 3-shift structure in Breda. Holding a driver's license and owning a car therefore is highly preferred.
- Stress-resilient and able to multitask under pressure.
- Assertive with strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
- Fluency in English, both written and verbal.
Salary
€4700-€4700 per month
The company
Our client is an international market leader in the pharmaceutical industry – focused on transforming science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health or save lives. The patients are the main priority at all times. This USA founded organization holds a large site in Breda, where produced medicines are labeled, stored and shipped worldwide, to more than 75 countries. The staff in Breda works on supply chain processes, engineering, clinical research, marketing and sales on a daily basis. The company culture is dynamic and fast paced, with a strong international character.
